Shiva Birsingh Chauhan

Shiva Birsingh Chauhan

all rounder

Full name:Shiva Birsingh Chauhan

Teams

2026 Teams

Rajasthan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches61
Innings51
Overs27.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs16317
Wickets20
Avg81.50
SR810
Eco6.038.5
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches61
Innings41
Not outs10
Runs486
Balls Faced533
Avg166
SR90.56200
Fours71
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest426
Hundreds00

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