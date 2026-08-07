Shiva Birsingh Chauhan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shiva Birsingh Chauhan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|1
|Innings
|5
|1
|Overs
|27.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|163
|17
|Wickets
|2
|0
|Avg
|81.5
|0
|SR
|81
|0
|Eco
|6.03
|8.5
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|1
|Innings
|4
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|48
|6
|Balls Faced
|53
|3
|Avg
|16
|6
|SR
|90.56
|200
|Fours
|7
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|42
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0