Shoaib Akhtar News View all We invite you to find out the latest news about cricketer Shoaib Akhtar right now, everything about his past matches, which tournaments he plans to attend, and what new records he is aiming for in cricket. Why Shoaib Akhtar is the Perfect Face of “Waqt Badal Diya Jazbaat Badal Diye” Meme? Shoaib Akhtar, a former Pakistani player, quickly changed sides after his team lost the match against India, even after setting a good total. Later, his statements against Pakistan, saying that the team is now weak, have put him in the headlines. Shoaib Akhtar India Crushes Pakistan at Asia Cup 2025: Victory, Handshake Refusal, and Political Undertones Shoaib Akhtar PAK vs ENG | Mark Wood is absolutely wrong if he thinks he can't bowl over 155 kph, asserts Shoaib Akhtar Shoaib Akhtar ICC World T20 | England will have to work hard to win, they won’t get a walkover, opines Shoaib Akhtar Shoaib Akhtar ICC World T20 | Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul seem intimated and scared, reckons Shoaib Akhtar

International career

Shoaib Akhtar, also known as the "Rawalpindi Express", is one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history. Born on 13 August 1975, Akhtar reached a speed of 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph), setting a record that still stands. He started his career in Test cricket in November 1997 as an opening fast bowler and made his One Day International (ODI) debut just three months later.

Akhtar’s aggressive style and strong pace helped him become a key player for Pakistan. He played for many years and became known for his speed and intensity on the field. After retiring from international cricket, he began a career in media. Akhtar now shares his views on cricket matches, both international and league, on his YouTube channel, where he talks about Pakistan’s cricket and global events.

1997

Test Debut: Pakistan vs West Indies at Rawalpindi (November 29 - December 03, 1997)

1998

ODI Debut: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan at Harare (March 28, 1998)

Test Series in South Africa: Akhtar played in the 1998 series against South Africa

1999

Akhtar’s performances in 1999 brought him into the limelight. He impressed with his bowling during a series against India before the World Cup. His highlight was the 1999 Cricket World Cup and the famous Test match in Calcutta against India, where he took 8 wickets, including two big names – Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar – in one match.

2002

Akhtar played against Australia, but his success was limited. He then faced a tough time during the 2003 Cricket World Cup, which resulted in him being dropped from the squad after the tournament.

2003

Akhtar was brought back into the Pakistan squad for the Test series against New Zealand. However, his form didn’t improve, and he struggled in the 2004 series against India. This led to issues with his commitment and caused tension with captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

2005

In 2005, Akhtar returned to form during a series against England. He took 17 wickets and became the highest wicket-taker. His skill with slower deliveries troubled English batsmen. The performance helped restore his reputation, and England's captain, Michael Vaughan, praised him for being a key difference in the series.

2007-2009

Return after Ban (2007): After serving a 13-match ban, Akhtar made a strong return to cricket. He took 4 wickets for 43 runs against South Africa in Lahore. He joined Pakistan’s squad for the 2007 tour of India.

However, his career faced difficulties with injuries and inconsistent form during this period.

2010

Return to Shorter Formats: Akhtar returned in 2010 for the Asia Cup and performed well, taking 3 wickets for 28 runs. He played in the series against Australia and England, showing solid form, although his injury problems continued to be a challenge.

2011

World Cup: Akhtar played in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. He announced that he would retire after the World Cup. He was dropped from the squad after the group stage and did not play in the quarterfinals.

Leagues Participation

Shoaib Akhtar played in various cricket leagues during his career, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2008, he was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team.

Indian Premier League

In 2008, Shoaib Akhtar played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. In his first match, he took four wickets for just 11 runs, helping his team defend a small total of 133 runs against the Delhi Daredevils. This performance helped the Knight Riders restrict the Daredevils to 110 runs. Akhtar received the Player of the Match award for his effort. He said he just wanted to help his team win and had nothing to prove.

Year Team Notes 2008 Kolkata Knight Riders Took 4 wickets for 11 runs in his first game, winning Player of the Match

Domestic career

Shoaib Akhtar started his domestic career in the early 1990s. He debuted in List A cricket in 1993/94 and in first-class cricket in 1994/95. His strong performances for Pakistan A during their 1996 tour of England caught attention, leading to his inclusion in the national team in 1997.

Akhtar also played county cricket in England with Somerset, Durham, and Worcestershire. He had some good performances, like taking 5 wickets for 35 runs with Durham and 6 wickets for 16 runs with Worcestershire. However, his time in county cricket was often affected by injuries and concerns about his commitment, with some critics questioning his dedication to the game.

Records and achievements

Shoaib Akhtar has set many records throughout his cricket career. Known for his speed, he achieved several remarkable feats on the field.

Ten-wicket hauls: 2 (in 2003 against Bangladesh at home and New Zealand away)

Man of the Match awards: 2 in Test matches, 10 in limited-overs cricket

First bowler to break the 100mph barrier: Did this twice in his career

Fastest recorded delivery: 161.3 km/h (100.2 mph)

Personal life

Shoaib Akhtar is one of the most famous fast bowlers in cricket history.

Family

Shoaib Akhtar was born in Rawalpindi, Punjab, into a Punjabi family. His father, Mohammad Akhtar, worked as a night watchman at a petrol station. Shoaib has four brothers and a sister. His mother, Hameeda Awan, chose his name, which means "the one who brings people together" or "the one who separates" in Arabic. Shoaib married Rubab Khan on November 11, 2014. The couple has three children: a son named Mohammad Mikaeel Ali, born in November 2016, another son named Mujaddid, born in July 2019, and a daughter named Nooreh Ali, born in March 2024.

Finances

Shoaib Akhtar’s net worth is estimated at $25 million in 2024. He earned this wealth mainly from his cricket career, media work, and business ventures. He worked with brands like Pepsi, Nike, and Samsung while playing. After retiring, Shoaib became a sports commentator and analyst for Pakistani sports channels. He also invested in businesses related to fashion, real estate, and healthcare.

Home and Cars

Shoaib Akhtar lives in a home in Rawalpindi or Islamabad, but the exact location is private. He owns a black Mercedes-Benz as of 2022. Shoaib also has other cars like a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, a Mercedes SLR R129, and a Lamborghini Aventador.

Scandals

Shoaib Akhtar’s career was filled with controversies. In 2003, after Pakistan’s poor performance in the Cricket World Cup, he argued with his former teammate Waqar Younis. In the same year, he was banned for ball tampering. He was also banned for abusing South African bowler Paul Adams. Shoaib’s injuries caused doubts about his commitment to the team, and he was sent home during Pakistan’s 2005 tour of Australia.

In 2006, Shoaib and Mohammed Asif were caught using performance-enhancing drugs. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned them, but their bans were later lifted after an appeal. Shoaib also had a fight with his teammate Mohammad Asif in 2007. The PCB banned him for five years, but the ban was later suspended. Shoaib faced criticism from some members of the PCB as well.

Drug Scandal

Shoaib Akhtar’s drug scandal in 2006 was a major event in his career. He and Mohammad Asif were banned after testing positive for the drug nandrolone. Shoaib denied knowing about the drug in his supplements. After an appeal, the ban was lifted, and Shoaib was allowed to play again. However, this case left a mark on his career.

Other Controversies

In August 2007, Shoaib was fined for bad behavior during a national training camp. In 2009, he was dropped from the World Twenty20 squad because of a health issue. Shoaib later criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board, accusing them of being politically motivated. In 2012, he blamed PCB officials for interfering with the team’s success.

Fans

Even after retiring, Shoaib Akhtar remains popular. He published his autobiography, "Controversially Yours", in 2011. The book was well-received because Shoaib openly talked about his controversies and his views on cricket. In 2017, he co-hosted a game show called Geo Khelo Pakistan. In 2023, he launched "The Shoaib Akhtar Show" on the OTT platform UrduFlix. He also has a successful YouTube channel where he shares opinions and interviews with other sports celebrities. His channel had around 3.73 million subscribers in August 2023, and Shoaib has 3.1 million followers on Instagram.