Shubham Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Shubham Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|Innings
|1
|9
|Overs
|40.3
|29.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|Runs
|162
|240
|Wickets
|4
|5
|Avg
|40.5
|48
|SR
|60.75
|34.8
|Eco
|4
|8.27
|BB
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|17
|0
|Balls Faced
|12
|3
|Avg
|8.5
|0
|SR
|141.66
|0
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0