Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

bowler

Full name:Shubham Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches19
Innings19
Overs40.329.0
Balls--
Maidens01
Runs162240
Wickets45
Avg40.548
SR60.7534.8
Eco48.27
BB42
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches19
Innings21
Not outs00
Runs170
Balls Faced123
Avg8.50
SR141.660
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest170
Hundreds00

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