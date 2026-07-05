Sikander Zulfiqar

Sikander Zulfiqar

batsman

Full name:Sikander Zulfiqar
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Netherlands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches111811
Innings7207
Overs10.011.0010.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs7962079
Wickets3103
Avg26.3362026.33
SR2066020
Eco7.95.6307.9
BB1101
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches111811
Innings8178
Not outs1031
Runs682017768
Balls Faced683023668
Avg9.712044.259.71
SR10066.6675100
Fours5395
Fifties0010
Sixies0030
Highest18205318
Hundreds0000

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