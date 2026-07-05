Sikander Zulfiqar
batsman
|Full name:
|Sikander Zulfiqar
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|1
|8
|11
|Innings
|7
|2
|0
|7
|Overs
|10.0
|11.0
|0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|79
|62
|0
|79
|Wickets
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Avg
|26.33
|62
|0
|26.33
|SR
|20
|66
|0
|20
|Eco
|7.9
|5.63
|0
|7.9
|BB
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|1
|8
|11
|Innings
|8
|1
|7
|8
|Not outs
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Runs
|68
|20
|177
|68
|Balls Faced
|68
|30
|236
|68
|Avg
|9.71
|20
|44.25
|9.71
|SR
|100
|66.66
|75
|100
|Fours
|5
|3
|9
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Highest
|18
|20
|53
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0