Sonam Mukesh Yadav
bowler
|Full name:
|Sonam Mukesh Yadav
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|18 July 2007 (16)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Aquarius
|Height:
|154 cm
|Hometown:
|Raja Ka Taal, Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Jersey Number:
|42
|Batting Style:
|Right-hand bat
|Bowling Style:
|Left -arm slow
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|11
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|5.5
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|0
|Hundreds
|0