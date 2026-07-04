Sonam Mukesh Yadav

Sonam Mukesh Yadav

bowler

Full name:Sonam Mukesh Yadav
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):18 July 2007 (16)
Zodiac Sign:Aquarius
Height:154 cm
Hometown:Raja Ka Taal, Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Jersey Number:42
Batting Style:Right-hand bat
Bowling Style:Left -arm slow
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2025 Teams

India Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches1
Innings1
Overs2.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs11
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco5.5
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches1
Innings0
Not outs0
Runs0
Balls Faced0
Avg0
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest0
Hundreds0

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