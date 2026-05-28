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International career

Richa Ghosh, born on 28 September 2003 in Siliguri, West Bengal, rose quickly through Indian cricket. A wicketkeeper-batter with a fearless approach, she was only sixteen when she entered the national setup. In January 2020, her name appeared in India’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, a breakthrough moment that marked the start of her international path.

Later that same month, she was included in the squad for the Australia Tri-Nation Series, where she gained her first taste of senior competition abroad. On 12 February 2020, Richa made her WT20I debut against Australia in the tri-series final. Just over a year later, in May 2021, she received her first central contract from the BCCI, recognition of her growing role in the national team.

2020: At just 16 years old, Richa was named in India’s squads for the Australia Tri-Nation Series and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. On February 12, she made her T20I debut against Australia in Melbourne, scoring 17 runs. Later that month, she appeared in the World Cup final as a concussion substitute for Taniya Bhatia.

2021: Awarded her first BCCI central contract. On 21 September, she made her ODI debut against Australia at Mackay and began to establish herself as India’s main wicketkeeper.

2022: Selected for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand. On debut against Pakistan, she claimed five dismissals, setting a record for a debutant in the Women’s World Cup. Later in the year, she was named as a reserve for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

2023: In January, part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. In February, played for the senior team at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, where she was named the tournament’s best wicketkeeper and selected in the Team of the Tournament. In December, made her Test debut against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, scoring 52 in the first innings as India claimed victory.

2024: In June, played a one-off Test vs South Africa in Chennai, scoring 86 in India’s record total of 603/6. In July, during the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, she scored 64 off 29 balls against the UAE, setting the record for the highest strike rate by an Indian woman in a 50+ score and helping India post 200+ for the first time in T20Is. On 19 December, she hit a 50 off 18 balls vs West Indies in Navi Mumbai, the joint-fastest T20I fifty in women’s cricket history.

2025: Continued as India’s primary wicketkeeper. In April–May, featured in the Sri Lanka Women’s Tri-Nation ODI Series with consistent lower-order contributions. During the summer bilateral series, she scored 25 off 20 balls vs Australia and 38 off 18 balls vs England, reinforcing her finishing ability. At the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, she scored 35 off 20 balls vs Pakistan on 5 October in Colombo, guiding India to a key win despite fielding errors that drew media criticism.

Leagues Participation

Richa Ghosh has already featured in the leading women’s franchise leagues: the Women’s Premier League in India, The Hundred in England, and the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia. In each tournament, she has shown her ability to combine wicketkeeping with aggressive batting and has gained recognition as part of the new generation of Indian cricket.

Women’s Premier League

Richa Ghosh joined the WPL in 2023 after being signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹1.90 crore, one of the highest contracts for a young Indian player. She quickly became part of the starting lineup and delivered consistent performances both as a keeper and as a finisher. In 2024, she scored 257 runs and recorded 13 dismissals, the best figure for any wicketkeeper that year. In 2025, she played eight matches, scored 230 runs, and produced a match-winning 64 off 27 balls against the Gujarat Giants, which was remembered as one of her finest innings.

Year Team Notes 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Debut season, established as a keeper-batter 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore 257 runs, 13 dismissals, the highest by a wicketkeeper 2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore 230 runs in 8 matches, key knock of 64 vs Gujarat Giants

Women’s Hundred

Richa made her debut in The Hundred in 2023 with the London Spirit. In 2024, she moved to Birmingham Phoenix, where she played five matches after returning from national duty. She scored 85 runs at an average of 17.2 and was signed on a £62,300 contract. Her ability to score quickly in the final overs and to maintain composure behind the stumps earned her praise from English fans.

Year Team Notes 2023 London Spirit Debut season, steady performances as keeper-batter 2024 Birmingham Phoenix 5 matches, 85 runs, contract worth £62,300 2025 Birmingham Phoenix Continued role as key overseas signing

Women’s Big Bash League

Richa joined Hobart Hurricanes in the 2021–22 season of the WBBL, playing 14 matches and scoring 162 runs with five dismissals behind the stumps. Although her batting numbers were modest, she showed confidence in adjusting to Australian pitches, and her wicketkeeping was widely praised. In later years, she remained part of the overseas draft but was not picked in 2023 and 2024, as teams focused on other positions.

Year Team Notes 2021–22 Hobart Hurricanes 14 matches, 162 runs, five dismissals, first Indian season in WBBL 2023 Draft pool Listed in WBBL Overseas Draft, not signed 2024 Draft pool Again in draft, not picked despite growing WPL reputation

Domestic career

Richa Ghosh began her domestic career in West Bengal, debuting for the Bengal senior women’s side in January 2017 when she was only fourteen, guided closely by Jhulan Goswami. She quickly established herself as a reliable batter in both the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy and the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy, with standout performances such as scoring 195 runs in the 2019 T20 season and contributing in the 2020 final against Railways. She has also appeared regularly in the BCCI Challenger Trophy, representing India A in both white-ball and red-ball formats, including the 2025 edition.

Before the arrival of the WPL, she gained franchise experience in the Women’s T20 Challenge, where she represented the Trailblazers in 2020 at Sharjah and again in 2022 at Pune. Her first overseas assignment came in the WBBL 2021–22, playing for Hobart Hurricanes as an overseas marquee player. With the creation of the Women’s Premier League in 2023, Richa was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹1.9 crore, remaining with the side ever since and contributing to their title win in 2024.

Her involvement in The Hundred began in 2023 with London Spirit, and from 2024 she has represented Birmingham Phoenix, although national duty during the Asia Cup limited her appearances that year. Back home, she has also featured in the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, representing Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in the 2025 season.

Records and achievements

Richa Ghosh has built a reputation as one of India’s most promising young cricketers, combining wicketkeeping skills with powerful batting. From her debut at sixteen to record-breaking performances in global tournaments, she has already achieved milestones that place her among the leading players of her generation.

2020: Made her India debut at just 16 years old in the Tri-Nation Series vs Australia. Appeared in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final as a concussion substitute, a rare event in women’s cricket.

2021: Earned her first BCCI central contract, marking her rise as a regular squad member.

2022: On her ODI World Cup debut vs Pakistan in March, she recorded five wicketkeeping dismissals, the most by an Indian keeper on debut in a World Cup.

2023: Part of India’s U19 Women’s T20 World Cup–winning team in South Africa. Named in the ICC Team of the Tournament at the senior Women’s T20 World Cup, the only Indian included.

2023: On Test debut vs Australia at the Wankhede, scored 52 runs, displaying maturity in red-ball cricket.

2024: In the Chennai Test vs South Africa, scored 86 runs, contributing to India’s record total of 603/6. In July, hit 64 off 29 balls against the UAE in the Asia Cup, helping India post 200+ runs in a women’s T20I for the first time.

2024: On 19 December in Navi Mumbai, struck 50 from 18 balls vs West Indies, the joint-fastest fifty in women’s T20Is. In the exact match, India reached their highest-ever T20I total of 217/4.

2024: Won the Women’s Premier League title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, playing a central role in their success.

2025: Continued as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper across formats, including the ODI World Cup in Sri Lanka, where she scored 35 vs Pakistan in Colombo.

Franchise record: Played in WBBL 2021–22 with Hobart Hurricanes, debuted in The Hundred 2023 with London Spirit, and since 2024 has represented Birmingham Phoenix.

Domestic: Consistent performer for Bengal since debuting at age 14, with key contributions in both T20 and one-day formats.

Style: Widely compared to MS Dhoni for her sharp reflexes, run-outs, and ability to finish games with composure under pressure.

Personal life

Richa Ghosh has maintained a grounded and private personal life despite her early rise in Indian cricket. Her family background, support system, and focus on the game have been central to her development. She has avoided public controversies of her own, though her name has occasionally appeared in media discussions.

Finance

Unofficial reports in cricket media estimate Richa’s net worth at around ₹3 crores in Indian sources or approximately USD 500,000. These figures are based on her BCCI central contract, Women’s Premier League salary with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and commercial appearances.

Family

Richa was born in Siliguri, West Bengal, into a supportive cricket-loving family. Her father, Manabendra Ghosh, a local cricketer and part-time umpire, played a crucial role in introducing her to the sport and guiding her early development. Her mother, Swapna Ghosh, has been described as the steady presence who ensured Richa could pursue cricket full-time, often traveling with her to matches. Her elder sister, Shomasree (Shomashree) Ghosh, studied media and science, and she has been mentioned in interviews as someone who helps Richa stay balanced off the field.

Her parents’ pride was visible during her Test debut at Wankhede in 2023, when they appeared in a BCCI feature video celebrating her achievement. As of 2025, Richa remains unmarried and has no children, as she keeps her personal focus on cricket.

Cars and House

After Richa was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹1.90 crore in the inaugural WPL auction, her father mentioned in an interview with The Indian Express that the family planned to buy a flat in Kolkata near Eden Gardens. Social media posts suggested she purchased a car after India’s U19 World Cup triumph in 2023, but no credible confirmation has been published in mainstream outlets, so those reports remain unverified.

Scandals

Richa has not been directly involved in controversies. One incident, however, sparked discussion during the India vs South Africa Test in Chennai (2024) when commentator Murali Kartik mistakenly referred to her twice as “Richa Chadha”, confusing her with a Bollywood actress. The slip generated criticism from fans and sports outlets, who viewed it as careless and disrespectful, especially given Richa’s performance in the match. The clip went viral, though no apology followed from Kartik. While not a scandal linked to her actions, it highlighted her growing profile in Indian cricket and the expectations of respect from broadcasters.

Fan Base

Richa has gained a strong following, especially among younger fans who see her as a representative of the modern Indian women’s team.

Instagram (@richa9105): about 250,000 followers, with regular updates on cricket and personal life.

Facebook: around 38,000 followers on her public page.

Twitter / X (@13richaghosh): verified account with an engaged audience that follows her career closely.

Her growing presence across platforms reflects not only her success on the field but also her rise as one of the most followed young cricketers in India’s women’s team.