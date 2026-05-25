Match details England vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 25.05.2026

T20iCounty Cricket Ground, Hove
ENG
ENG

81

NZL
NZL

80

Match Info

Match:T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 2026
Date:Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Monday, May 25, 2026
Toss:New Zealand won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, May 25, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:County Cricket Ground, Hove, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersDunkley Sophia, Capsey Alice, Bouchier Maia, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Jones Amy, Dean Charlie, Wong Issy, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey
BenchBell Lauren, Filer Lauren, Heath Bess, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Wyatt Danielle

New Zealand Squad

PlayersGaze Izzy, Bates Suzie, Kerr Amelia, Devine Sophie, Halliday Brooke, Green Maddy, Sharp Izzy, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Mair Rosemary, Illing Bree
BenchDevonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Tahuhu Lea

Venue Guide

StadiumCounty Cricket Ground
CityHove
Capacity7000
EndsCromwell Road End
Hosts toSea End