Match details England vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 23.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 2026
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Monday, May 25, 2026
|Toss:
|New Zealand won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, May 23, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|St Lawrence Ground, Kent, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
England Squad
|Players
|Dunkley Sophia, Capsey Alice, Bouchier Maia, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Jones Amy, Dean Charlie, Wong Issy, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
|Bench
|Ecclestone Sophie, Filer Lauren, Heath Bess, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Wyatt Danielle
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Gaze Izzy, Kerr Amelia, Devine Sophie, Halliday Brooke, Green Maddy, Sharp Izzy, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Tahuhu Lea, Illing Bree
|Bench
|Bates Suzie, Devonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Mair Rosemary
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|St Lawrence Ground
|City
|Kent
|Capacity
|7000
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Nackington Road End