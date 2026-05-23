Match details England vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 23.05.2026

T20iSt Lawrence Ground, Kent
ENG
ENG

156

NZL
NZL

170

Match Info

Match:T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 2026
Date:Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Monday, May 25, 2026
Toss:New Zealand won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 23, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:St Lawrence Ground, Kent, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersDunkley Sophia, Capsey Alice, Bouchier Maia, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Jones Amy, Dean Charlie, Wong Issy, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
BenchEcclestone Sophie, Filer Lauren, Heath Bess, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Wyatt Danielle

New Zealand Squad

PlayersPlimmer Georgia Ellen, Gaze Izzy, Kerr Amelia, Devine Sophie, Halliday Brooke, Green Maddy, Sharp Izzy, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Tahuhu Lea, Illing Bree
BenchBates Suzie, Devonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Mair Rosemary

Venue Guide

StadiumSt Lawrence Ground
CityKent
Capacity7000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toNackington Road End