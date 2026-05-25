Results Score England vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 25.05.2026

T20iCounty Cricket Ground, Hove
ENG
ENG

81

NZL
NZL

80

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Dunkley Sophiabatsman222140104.76
Bouchier Maiabatsman19291065.52
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Illing Breeall rounder3.502015.2220
Mair Rosemarybowler30150511

Latest Highlights

13.5
1

Good length, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives for one run past the bowler.

13.4
.

On a good length, outside off. Kemp pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

13.4
1w

Wide. Short of a length, on a good line but angling far across the batter.

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