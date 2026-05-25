Results Score England vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 25.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Dunkley Sophiabatsman
|22
|21
|4
|0
|104.76
|Bouchier Maiabatsman
|19
|29
|1
|0
|65.52
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Illing Breeall rounder
|3.5
|0
|20
|1
|5.22
|2
|0
|Mair Rosemarybowler
|3
|0
|15
|0
|5
|1
|1
Latest Highlights
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13.5
1
Good length, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives for one run past the bowler.
13.4
.
On a good length, outside off. Kemp pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
13.4
1w
Wide. Short of a length, on a good line but angling far across the batter.