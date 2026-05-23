Results Score England vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 23.05.2026

T20iSt Lawrence Ground, Kent
ENG
ENG

156

NZL
NZL

170

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Bouchier Maiabatsman383330115.15
Dunkley Sophiabatsman261841144.44
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Tahuhu Leabowler40321820
Kerr Ameliaall rounder40281710

Latest Highlights

19.6
6

SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wong moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs down the ground.

19.5
2

Tahuhu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wong gets on the front foot and scoops behind point for two runs.

19.4
.

Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Wong gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. New Zealand Women appeal, but the umpire gives Wong not out.

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