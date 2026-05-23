Results Score England vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 23.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bouchier Maiabatsman
|38
|33
|3
|0
|115.15
|Dunkley Sophiabatsman
|26
|18
|4
|1
|144.44
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Tahuhu Leabowler
|4
|0
|32
|1
|8
|2
|0
|Kerr Ameliaall rounder
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
6
SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wong moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs down the ground.
19.5
2
Tahuhu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wong gets on the front foot and scoops behind point for two runs.
19.4
.
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Wong gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. New Zealand Women appeal, but the umpire gives Wong not out.