Results Score England vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 20.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Capsey Aliceall rounder
|74
|51
|7
|3
|145.1
|Kemp Freyabowler
|31
|20
|5
|0
|155
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kerr JMbowler
|4
|0
|46
|1
|11.5
|0
|0
|Kerr Ameliaall rounder
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.2
4
Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Capsey gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.
17.1
4
FOUR! Mair pitches one up, outside off stump. Capsey pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.
16.6
1
Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Capsey gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.