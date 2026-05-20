Results Score England vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 20.05.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Derby
ENG
ENG

140

NZL
NZL

136

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Capsey Aliceall rounder745173145.1
Kemp Freyabowler312050155
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kerr JMbowler4046111.500
Kerr Ameliaall rounder402606.500

Latest Highlights

17.2
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Capsey gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

17.1
4

FOUR! Mair pitches one up, outside off stump. Capsey pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

16.6
1

Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Capsey gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

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