Match details England vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 20.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 2026
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Monday, May 25, 2026
|Toss:
|England won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, May 20, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
England Squad
|Players
|Dunkley Sophia, Capsey Alice, Bouchier Maia, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Jones Amy, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
|Bench
|Filer Lauren, Heath Bess, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Wong Issy, Wyatt Danielle
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Bates Suzie, Gaze Izzy, Kerr Amelia, Devine Sophie, Halliday Brooke, Green Maddy, Sharp Izzy, Kerr JM, Mair Rosemary, Illing Bree
|Bench
|Devonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Patel Nensi, Tahuhu Lea
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|The Central Co-op County Ground
|City
|Derby
|Capacity
|9500
|Ends
|Grandstand End
|Hosts to
|Scoreboard End