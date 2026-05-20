Match details England vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 20.05.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Derby
ENG
ENG

140

NZL
NZL

136

Match Info

Match:T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 2026
Date:Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Monday, May 25, 2026
Toss:England won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, May 20, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersDunkley Sophia, Capsey Alice, Bouchier Maia, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Jones Amy, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
BenchFiler Lauren, Heath Bess, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Wong Issy, Wyatt Danielle

New Zealand Squad

PlayersPlimmer Georgia Ellen, Bates Suzie, Gaze Izzy, Kerr Amelia, Devine Sophie, Halliday Brooke, Green Maddy, Sharp Izzy, Kerr JM, Mair Rosemary, Illing Bree
BenchDevonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Patel Nensi, Tahuhu Lea

Venue Guide

StadiumThe Central Co-op County Ground
CityDerby
Capacity9500
EndsGrandstand End
Hosts toScoreboard End