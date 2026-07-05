Srimantha Adrian Wijeratne

Srimantha Adrian Wijeratne

wicket keeper

Full name:Srimantha Adrian Wijeratne
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2025 Teams

Canada

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches51164718
Innings00000
Overs00000
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs00000
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco00000
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches51164718
Innings510104717
Not outs01021
Runs962451291247358
Balls Faced1381882231624290
Avg19.227.2212.927.7122.37
SR69.56130.3157.8476.78123.44
Fours9361611547
Fifties13073
Sixies120133
Highest63564111256
Hundreds00020

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