Srimantha Adrian Wijeratne
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Srimantha Adrian Wijeratne
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|11
|6
|47
|18
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|11
|6
|47
|18
|Innings
|5
|10
|10
|47
|17
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Runs
|96
|245
|129
|1247
|358
|Balls Faced
|138
|188
|223
|1624
|290
|Avg
|19.2
|27.22
|12.9
|27.71
|22.37
|SR
|69.56
|130.31
|57.84
|76.78
|123.44
|Fours
|9
|36
|16
|115
|47
|Fifties
|1
|3
|0
|7
|3
|Sixies
|1
|2
|0
|13
|3
|Highest
|63
|56
|41
|112
|56
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0