Steven McGiffin

Steven McGiffin

all rounder

Full name:Steven McGiffin

Teams

2023 Teams

Queensland Bulls

Western Suburbs

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches12
Innings12
Overs9.22.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5523
Wickets30
Avg18.330
SR18.660
Eco5.8911.5
BB30
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches12
Innings12
Not outs01
Runs2120
Balls Faced3323
Avg2120
SR63.6386.95
Fours21
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2114
Hundreds00

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