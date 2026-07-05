Steven McGiffin
all rounder
|Full name:
|Steven McGiffin
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|Overs
|9.2
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|55
|23
|Wickets
|3
|0
|Avg
|18.33
|0
|SR
|18.66
|0
|Eco
|5.89
|11.5
|BB
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|21
|20
|Balls Faced
|33
|23
|Avg
|21
|20
|SR
|63.63
|86.95
|Fours
|2
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|21
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0