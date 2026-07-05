Arjun Jayanand Nair

Arjun Jayanand Nair

all rounder

Full name:Arjun Jayanand Nair
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2025 Teams

Melbourne Renegades Academies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51535
Innings101530
Overs123.2124.077.0
Balls---
Maidens2920
Runs344685591
Wickets42022
Avg8634.2526.86
SR18537.221
Eco2.785.527.67
BB233
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51535
Innings71223
Not outs0311
Runs106174238
Balls Faced248235201
Avg15.1419.3319.83
SR42.7474.04118.4
Fours91314
Fifties010
Sixies027
Highest426745
Hundreds000

Another Players

Fotia, Matthew

Fotia, Matthew

Das, Ab

Das, Ab

Blackford, Liam

Blackford, Liam

O'Neill, Fergus

O'Neill, Fergus

Moody, David

Moody, David

Rogers, Tom

Rogers, Tom

Brasher, Dylan

Brasher, Dylan

Rocchiccioli, Corey

Rocchiccioli, Corey

Harvey, Mackenzie

Harvey, Mackenzie

Pope, Lloyd

Pope, Lloyd