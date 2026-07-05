Arjun Jayanand Nair
all rounder
|Full name:
|Arjun Jayanand Nair
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|15
|35
|Innings
|10
|15
|30
|Overs
|123.2
|124.0
|77.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|29
|2
|0
|Runs
|344
|685
|591
|Wickets
|4
|20
|22
|Avg
|86
|34.25
|26.86
|SR
|185
|37.2
|21
|Eco
|2.78
|5.52
|7.67
|BB
|2
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|15
|35
|Innings
|7
|12
|23
|Not outs
|0
|3
|11
|Runs
|106
|174
|238
|Balls Faced
|248
|235
|201
|Avg
|15.14
|19.33
|19.83
|SR
|42.74
|74.04
|118.4
|Fours
|9
|13
|14
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|7
|Highest
|42
|67
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0