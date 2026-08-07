Sumit Singh

Sumit Singh

batsman

Full name:Sumit Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

India Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches163137
Innings243130
Overs317.0205.396.1
Balls---
Maidens8240
Runs8731047700
Wickets394333
Avg22.3824.3421.21
SR48.7628.6717.48
Eco2.755.097.27
BB853
4w120
5w210
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches163137
Innings263135
Not outs101
Runs917658392
Balls Faced1248851414
Avg36.6821.2211.52
SR73.4777.3294.68
Fours1117240
Fifties530
Sixies312313
Highest1688427
Hundreds200

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