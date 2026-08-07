Sumit Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Sumit Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|31
|37
|Innings
|24
|31
|30
|Overs
|317.0
|205.3
|96.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|82
|4
|0
|Runs
|873
|1047
|700
|Wickets
|39
|43
|33
|Avg
|22.38
|24.34
|21.21
|SR
|48.76
|28.67
|17.48
|Eco
|2.75
|5.09
|7.27
|BB
|8
|5
|3
|4w
|1
|2
|0
|5w
|2
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|31
|37
|Innings
|26
|31
|35
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|917
|658
|392
|Balls Faced
|1248
|851
|414
|Avg
|36.68
|21.22
|11.52
|SR
|73.47
|77.32
|94.68
|Fours
|111
|72
|40
|Fifties
|5
|3
|0
|Sixies
|31
|23
|13
|Highest
|168
|84
|27
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0