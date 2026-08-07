Supriyo Chakraborty
bowler
|Full name:
|Supriyo Chakraborty
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|Innings
|5
|4
|Overs
|47.4
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|189
|90
|Wickets
|5
|2
|Avg
|37.8
|45
|SR
|57.2
|36
|Eco
|3.96
|7.5
|BB
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|Innings
|6
|2
|Not outs
|2
|1
|Runs
|111
|9
|Balls Faced
|244
|9
|Avg
|27.75
|9
|SR
|45.49
|100
|Fours
|13
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|48
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0