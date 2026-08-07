Supriyo Chakraborty

Supriyo Chakraborty

bowler

Full name:Supriyo Chakraborty
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches37
Innings54
Overs47.412.0
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs18990
Wickets52
Avg37.845
SR57.236
Eco3.967.5
BB31
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches37
Innings62
Not outs21
Runs1119
Balls Faced2449
Avg27.759
SR45.49100
Fours132
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest488
Hundreds00

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