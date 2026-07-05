Suventhiran Santhirakumaran

Suventhiran Santhirakumaran

batsman

Full name:Suventhiran Santhirakumaran

Teams

2023 Teams

France

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Not outs00
Runs7575
Balls Faced110110
Avg12.512.5
SR68.1868.18
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3434
Hundreds00

Another Players

Sher, Zada

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Rithurshan, Gunarasa

Rithurshan, Gunarasa

Canessane, Lingeswaran

Canessane, Lingeswaran

Jabarkhel, Abdulmalik

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Warnakulasuriya, Shayam

Warnakulasuriya, Shayam

Jabarkhel, Ibrahim

Jabarkhel, Ibrahim

Ghulami, Mokhtar

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Bashir, Umar

Bashir, Umar