Syed Faheem Ahmed Bokhari

Syed Faheem Ahmed Bokhari

bowler

Full name:Syed Faheem Ahmed Bokhari
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

India Captains

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20355
Innings34355
Overs584.2284.119.0
Balls---
Maidens12570
Runs17221338126
Wickets514310
Avg33.7631.1112.6
SR68.7439.6511.4
Eco2.944.76.63
BB763
4w100
5w120
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20355
Innings29262
Not outs570
Runs41231827
Balls Faced040230
Avg17.1616.7313.5
SR079.190
Fours0302
Fifties100
Sixies020
Highest1054218
Hundreds100

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