Syed Faheem Ahmed Bokhari
bowler
|Full name:
|Syed Faheem Ahmed Bokhari
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|35
|5
|Innings
|34
|35
|5
|Overs
|584.2
|284.1
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|125
|7
|0
|Runs
|1722
|1338
|126
|Wickets
|51
|43
|10
|Avg
|33.76
|31.11
|12.6
|SR
|68.74
|39.65
|11.4
|Eco
|2.94
|4.7
|6.63
|BB
|7
|6
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|35
|5
|Innings
|29
|26
|2
|Not outs
|5
|7
|0
|Runs
|412
|318
|27
|Balls Faced
|0
|402
|30
|Avg
|17.16
|16.73
|13.5
|SR
|0
|79.1
|90
|Fours
|0
|30
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|105
|42
|18
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0