Tahir Hussain

Tahir Hussain

bowler

Full name:Tahir Hussain
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Multan Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches15
Innings15
Overs14.030.0
Balls--
Maidens42
Runs53194
Wickets04
Avg048.5
SR045
Eco3.786.46
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches15
Innings04
Not outs01
Runs01
Balls Faced08
Avg00.33
SR012.5
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest01
Hundreds00

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