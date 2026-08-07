Tahir Hussain
bowler
|Full name:
|Tahir Hussain
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|5
|Innings
|1
|5
|Overs
|14.0
|30.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|2
|Runs
|53
|194
|Wickets
|0
|4
|Avg
|0
|48.5
|SR
|0
|45
|Eco
|3.78
|6.46
|BB
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|5
|Innings
|0
|4
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|1
|Balls Faced
|0
|8
|Avg
|0
|0.33
|SR
|0
|12.5
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0