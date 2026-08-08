Yousuf Babar

Yousuf Babar

batsman

Full name:Yousuf Babar

Teams

2023 Teams

Multan Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches234
Innings010
Overs01.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0140
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco0140
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches234
Innings333
Not outs012
Runs378936
Balls Faced9919829
Avg12.3344.536
SR37.3744.94124.13
Fours674
Fifties010
Sixies001
Highest276022
Hundreds000

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