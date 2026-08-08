Yousuf Babar
batsman
|Full name:
|Yousuf Babar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|4
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|14
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|14
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|2
|Runs
|37
|89
|36
|Balls Faced
|99
|198
|29
|Avg
|12.33
|44.5
|36
|SR
|37.37
|44.94
|124.13
|Fours
|6
|7
|4
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|27
|60
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0