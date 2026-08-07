Tanush Gusain

Tanush Gusain

batsman

Full name:Tanush Gusain

Teams

2025 Teams

Uttarakhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches252
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches252
Innings452
Not outs000
Runs308824
Balls Faced9314627
Avg7.517.612
SR32.2560.2788.88
Fours4135
Fifties010
Sixies000
Highest185517
Hundreds000

Another Players

Bhati, Prashant

Bhati, Prashant

Tare, Aditya

Tare, Aditya

Tiwari, Agrim

Tiwari, Agrim

Sudha, Avneesh

Sudha, Avneesh

Negi, Dikshanshu

Negi, Dikshanshu

Bista, Jay

Bista, Jay

Singh, Piyush

Singh, Piyush

Chaudhary, Yuvraj

Chaudhary, Yuvraj

Kumar, Rajan

Kumar, Rajan

Negi, Ravinder

Negi, Ravinder