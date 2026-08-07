Tanush Gusain
batsman
|Full name:
|Tanush Gusain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|2
|Innings
|4
|5
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|30
|88
|24
|Balls Faced
|93
|146
|27
|Avg
|7.5
|17.6
|12
|SR
|32.25
|60.27
|88.88
|Fours
|4
|13
|5
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|55
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0