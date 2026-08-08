Tisse Appuhamilage Milinda Siriwardana

Tisse Appuhamilage Milinda Siriwardana

all rounder

Full name:Tisse Appuhamilage Milinda Siriwardana
Nationality:Sri lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

India Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches52722135191113
Innings9211317113373
Overs68.5100.123.01359.5674.3163.3
Balls------
Maidens620126351
Runs257547206517631991315
Wickets119815610949
Avg23.3660.7725.7533.1729.3426.83
SR37.5466.7717.2552.337.1220.02
Eco3.735.468.953.84.748.04
BB522964
4w000541
5w000610
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches52722135191113
Innings92419220168103
Not outs013182720
Runs298516275798339141623
Balls Faced4545252081182742421151
Avg33.1122.4317.1839.5127.7519.55
SR65.6398.28132.2167.4992.26141
Fours323916850293115
Fifties23051216
Sixies11131217611573
Highest68664218511290
Hundreds0001620

Another Players

Gayle, Chris

Gayle, Chris

Tye, Andrew

Tye, Andrew

Ganegama, Akalanka

Ganegama, Akalanka

Uthappa, Robin

Uthappa, Robin

Jakati, Shadab

Jakati, Shadab

Sharma, Manan

Sharma, Manan

Mithun, Abhimanyu

Mithun, Abhimanyu

Negi, Pawan

Negi, Pawan

Stewart, Navin

Stewart, Navin

Rasool, Parvez

Rasool, Parvez