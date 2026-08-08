Tisse Appuhamilage Milinda Siriwardana
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tisse Appuhamilage Milinda Siriwardana
|Nationality:
|Sri lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|27
|22
|135
|191
|113
|Innings
|9
|21
|13
|171
|133
|73
|Overs
|68.5
|100.1
|23.0
|1359.5
|674.3
|163.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|2
|0
|126
|35
|1
|Runs
|257
|547
|206
|5176
|3199
|1315
|Wickets
|11
|9
|8
|156
|109
|49
|Avg
|23.36
|60.77
|25.75
|33.17
|29.34
|26.83
|SR
|37.54
|66.77
|17.25
|52.3
|37.12
|20.02
|Eco
|3.73
|5.46
|8.95
|3.8
|4.74
|8.04
|BB
|5
|2
|2
|9
|6
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|27
|22
|135
|191
|113
|Innings
|9
|24
|19
|220
|168
|103
|Not outs
|0
|1
|3
|18
|27
|20
|Runs
|298
|516
|275
|7983
|3914
|1623
|Balls Faced
|454
|525
|208
|11827
|4242
|1151
|Avg
|33.11
|22.43
|17.18
|39.51
|27.75
|19.55
|SR
|65.63
|98.28
|132.21
|67.49
|92.26
|141
|Fours
|32
|39
|16
|850
|293
|115
|Fifties
|2
|3
|0
|51
|21
|6
|Sixies
|11
|13
|12
|176
|115
|73
|Highest
|68
|66
|42
|185
|112
|90
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2
|0