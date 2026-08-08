Tumursukh Turmunkh

Tumursukh Turmunkh

all rounder

Full name:Tumursukh Turmunkh
Nationality:Mongolia

Teams

2024 Teams

Mongolia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs5.05.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7070
Wickets11
Avg7070
SR3030
Eco1414
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs22
Runs44
Balls Faced99
Avg00
SR44.4444.44
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Bat-Yalalt, Namsrai

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Buyantushig, Terbish

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Baljinnyam, Batsukh

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Jamyansuren, Davaasuren

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