Varun Raymond Aaron

Varun Raymond Aaron

bowler

Full name:Varun Raymond Aaron
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches99637895
Innings149997793
Overs198.163.21584.4612.3319.5
Balls-----
Maidens121309294
Runs947419548133502731
Wickets181116712493
Avg52.6138.0932.8227.0129.36
SR66.0534.5456.9329.6320.63
Eco4.776.613.455.468.53
BB33863
4w00740
5w00630
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches99637895
Innings143954133
Not outs52191218
Runs358799309133
Balls Faced110151928399184
Avg3.88810.5110.658.86
SR31.8153.3341.4477.4472.28
Fours411032711
Fifties00100
Sixies001294
Highest96723417
Hundreds00000

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