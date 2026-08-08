Varun Raymond Aaron
bowler
|Full name:
|Varun Raymond Aaron
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|63
|78
|95
|Innings
|14
|9
|99
|77
|93
|Overs
|198.1
|63.2
|1584.4
|612.3
|319.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|1
|309
|29
|4
|Runs
|947
|419
|5481
|3350
|2731
|Wickets
|18
|11
|167
|124
|93
|Avg
|52.61
|38.09
|32.82
|27.01
|29.36
|SR
|66.05
|34.54
|56.93
|29.63
|20.63
|Eco
|4.77
|6.61
|3.45
|5.46
|8.53
|BB
|3
|3
|8
|6
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|7
|4
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|6
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|63
|78
|95
|Innings
|14
|3
|95
|41
|33
|Not outs
|5
|2
|19
|12
|18
|Runs
|35
|8
|799
|309
|133
|Balls Faced
|110
|15
|1928
|399
|184
|Avg
|3.88
|8
|10.51
|10.65
|8.86
|SR
|31.81
|53.33
|41.44
|77.44
|72.28
|Fours
|4
|1
|103
|27
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|12
|9
|4
|Highest
|9
|6
|72
|34
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0