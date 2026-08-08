Vikash Vishal
batsman
|Full name:
|Vikash Vishal
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|21
|Balls Faced
|37
|24
|Avg
|6.5
|21
|SR
|35.13
|87.5
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0