Vikash Vishal

Vikash Vishal

batsman

Full name:Vikash Vishal
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches11
Innings21
Not outs00
Runs1321
Balls Faced3724
Avg6.521
SR35.1387.5
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1021
Hundreds00

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