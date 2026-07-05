Vikramjit Singh

Vikramjit Singh

all rounder

Full name:Vikramjit Singh
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Netherlands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2583278
Innings900110
Overs29.00034.00
Balls-----
Maidens10020
Runs169001880
Wickets70080
Avg24.140023.50
SR24.850025.50
Eco5.82005.520
BB20020
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2583278
Innings2586278
Not outs00000
Runs808767380976
Balls Faced1047880107188
Avg32.329.512.1629.969.5
SR77.1786.36075.5386.36
Fours9760976
Fifties40040
Sixies1220122
Highest110393211039
Hundreds10010

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