Vikramjit Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Vikramjit Singh
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|8
|3
|27
|8
|Innings
|9
|0
|0
|11
|0
|Overs
|29.0
|0
|0
|34.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|169
|0
|0
|188
|0
|Wickets
|7
|0
|0
|8
|0
|Avg
|24.14
|0
|0
|23.5
|0
|SR
|24.85
|0
|0
|25.5
|0
|Eco
|5.82
|0
|0
|5.52
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|8
|3
|27
|8
|Innings
|25
|8
|6
|27
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|808
|76
|73
|809
|76
|Balls Faced
|1047
|88
|0
|1071
|88
|Avg
|32.32
|9.5
|12.16
|29.96
|9.5
|SR
|77.17
|86.36
|0
|75.53
|86.36
|Fours
|97
|6
|0
|97
|6
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Sixies
|12
|2
|0
|12
|2
|Highest
|110
|39
|32
|110
|39
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0