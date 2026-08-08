Vipul Krishna
bowler
|Full name:
|Vipul Krishna
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|4
|2
|Overs
|28.4
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|172
|72
|Wickets
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|36
|SR
|0
|15
|Eco
|6
|14.4
|BB
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|2
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|1
|0
|Balls Faced
|3
|0
|Avg
|1
|0
|SR
|33.33
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0