Vipul Krishna

Vipul Krishna

bowler

Full name:Vipul Krishna
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches42
Innings42
Overs28.45.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs17272
Wickets02
Avg036
SR015
Eco614.4
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches42
Innings20
Not outs10
Runs10
Balls Faced30
Avg10
SR33.330
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest10
Hundreds00

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