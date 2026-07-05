Waqar Ahmad
batsman
|Full name:
|Waqar Ahmad
|Nationality:
|Malta
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|15
|15
|Overs
|57.3
|57.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|413
|413
|Wickets
|23
|23
|Avg
|17.95
|17.95
|SR
|15
|15
|Eco
|7.18
|7.18
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|13
|13
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|161
|161
|Balls Faced
|100
|100
|Avg
|20.12
|20.12
|SR
|161
|161
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|12
|12
|Highest
|53
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0