Waqar Ahmad

Waqar Ahmad

batsman

Full name:Waqar Ahmad
Nationality:Malta
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Malta

Swieqi United

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings1515
Overs57.357.3
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs413413
Wickets2323
Avg17.9517.95
SR1515
Eco7.187.18
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings1313
Not outs55
Runs161161
Balls Faced100100
Avg20.1220.12
SR161161
Fours1010
Fifties11
Sixies1212
Highest5353
Hundreds00

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