Waqas Saleem

Waqas Saleem

batsman

Full name:Waqas Saleem
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Michigan Cricket Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3918
Innings165
Overs59.128.0
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs185141
Wickets61
Avg30.83141
SR59.16168
Eco3.125.03
BB31
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3918
Innings7318
Not outs20
Runs1836389
Balls Faced3714626
Avg25.8521.61
SR49.4362.14
Fours24937
Fifties52
Sixies74
Highest19267
Hundreds30

Another Players

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Ali, Mufassir

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Maqsood, Zeeshan

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Hassan, Abul

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Scott, Ryan

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Kumar, Parveen

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Nadeem, Ali

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Ali Dar, Raza

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