Waqas Saleem
batsman
|Full name:
|Waqas Saleem
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|39
|18
|Innings
|16
|5
|Overs
|59.1
|28.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|185
|141
|Wickets
|6
|1
|Avg
|30.83
|141
|SR
|59.16
|168
|Eco
|3.12
|5.03
|BB
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|39
|18
|Innings
|73
|18
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|1836
|389
|Balls Faced
|3714
|626
|Avg
|25.85
|21.61
|SR
|49.43
|62.14
|Fours
|249
|37
|Fifties
|5
|2
|Sixies
|7
|4
|Highest
|192
|67
|Hundreds
|3
|0