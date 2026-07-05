Wesley Barresi

Wesley Barresi

wicket keeper

Full name:Wesley Barresi
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Netherlands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches45422212565
Innings33333
Overs5.05.410.05.05.4
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs3749483749
Wickets02302
Avg024.516024.5
SR01720017
Eco7.48.644.87.48.64
BB01301
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches45422212565
Innings44414212162
Not outs560127
Runs119379967631571165
Balls Faced152069513284030994
Avg30.5822.8216.0928.9621.18
SR78.48114.9650.978.33117.2
Fours1206982317103
Fifties843215
Sixies202154334
Highest137758113775
Hundreds10020

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