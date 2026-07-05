Wesley Barresi
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Wesley Barresi
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|45
|42
|22
|125
|65
|Innings
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Overs
|5.0
|5.4
|10.0
|5.0
|5.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|37
|49
|48
|37
|49
|Wickets
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|24.5
|16
|0
|24.5
|SR
|0
|17
|20
|0
|17
|Eco
|7.4
|8.64
|4.8
|7.4
|8.64
|BB
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|45
|42
|22
|125
|65
|Innings
|44
|41
|42
|121
|62
|Not outs
|5
|6
|0
|12
|7
|Runs
|1193
|799
|676
|3157
|1165
|Balls Faced
|1520
|695
|1328
|4030
|994
|Avg
|30.58
|22.82
|16.09
|28.96
|21.18
|SR
|78.48
|114.96
|50.9
|78.33
|117.2
|Fours
|120
|69
|82
|317
|103
|Fifties
|8
|4
|3
|21
|5
|Sixies
|20
|21
|5
|43
|34
|Highest
|137
|75
|81
|137
|75
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0