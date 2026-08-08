Yalaka Gnaneswara Rao
all rounder
|Full name:
|Yalaka Gnaneswara Rao
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|33
|23
|Innings
|30
|18
|10
|Overs
|151.4
|95.4
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|39
|1
|0
|Runs
|416
|482
|162
|Wickets
|20
|18
|1
|Avg
|20.8
|26.77
|162
|SR
|45.5
|31.88
|114
|Eco
|2.74
|5.03
|8.52
|BB
|7
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|33
|23
|Innings
|64
|33
|21
|Not outs
|6
|4
|2
|Runs
|1313
|806
|429
|Balls Faced
|3002
|0
|346
|Avg
|22.63
|27.79
|22.57
|SR
|43.73
|0
|123.98
|Fours
|171
|0
|27
|Fifties
|9
|6
|3
|Sixies
|7
|0
|18
|Highest
|111
|159
|71
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0