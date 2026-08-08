Yalaka Gnaneswara Rao

Yalaka Gnaneswara Rao

all rounder

Full name:Yalaka Gnaneswara Rao
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

India Capitals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches383323
Innings301810
Overs151.495.419.0
Balls---
Maidens3910
Runs416482162
Wickets20181
Avg20.826.77162
SR45.531.88114
Eco2.745.038.52
BB731
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches383323
Innings643321
Not outs642
Runs1313806429
Balls Faced30020346
Avg22.6327.7922.57
SR43.730123.98
Fours171027
Fifties963
Sixies7018
Highest11115971
Hundreds110

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