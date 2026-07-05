Yash Kshirsagar

Yash Kshirsagar

batsman

Full name:Yash Kshirsagar
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Maharashtra

Puneri Bappa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches22
Innings31
Not outs00
Runs2128
Balls Faced5124
Avg728
SR41.17116.66
Fours23
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1128
Hundreds00

Another Players

Singh, Taranjit

Singh, Taranjit

Damle, Rohan

Damle, Rohan

Waghsare, Roshan

Waghsare, Roshan

Borude, Ajay

Borude, Ajay

Sumbe, Rushikesh

Sumbe, Rushikesh

Dixit, Kunsh

Dixit, Kunsh

Chougalle, Vaibhav

Chougalle, Vaibhav

Yadav, Sunil

Yadav, Sunil

Shaikh, Naushad

Shaikh, Naushad

Ostwal, Vicky

Ostwal, Vicky