Yash Kshirsagar
batsman
|Full name:
|Yash Kshirsagar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|3
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|21
|28
|Balls Faced
|51
|24
|Avg
|7
|28
|SR
|41.17
|116.66
|Fours
|2
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0