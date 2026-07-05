Yash Nahar

Yash Nahar

batsman

Full name:Yash Nahar
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Solapur Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21017
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21017
Innings31016
Not outs001
Runs27552259
Balls Faced54654224
Avg955.217.26
SR5084.4115.62
Fours55424
Fifties030
Sixies01611
Highest22119103
Hundreds021

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