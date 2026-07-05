Yash Nahar
batsman
|Full name:
|Yash Nahar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|10
|17
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|10
|17
|Innings
|3
|10
|16
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|27
|552
|259
|Balls Faced
|54
|654
|224
|Avg
|9
|55.2
|17.26
|SR
|50
|84.4
|115.62
|Fours
|5
|54
|24
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|Sixies
|0
|16
|11
|Highest
|22
|119
|103
|Hundreds
|0
|2
|1