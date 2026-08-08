Yasir Ali
bowler
|Full name:
|Yasir Ali
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|87
|59
|7
|Innings
|2
|148
|57
|7
|Overs
|20.0
|2143.0
|488.4
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|477
|28
|0
|Runs
|55
|6305
|2379
|148
|Wickets
|2
|258
|86
|5
|Avg
|27.5
|24.43
|27.66
|29.6
|SR
|60
|49.83
|34.09
|30
|Eco
|2.75
|2.94
|4.86
|5.92
|BB
|2
|9
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|8
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|9
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|87
|59
|7
|Innings
|2
|121
|35
|1
|Not outs
|2
|19
|8
|0
|Runs
|1
|1311
|365
|3
|Balls Faced
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Avg
|0
|12.85
|13.51
|3
|SR
|20
|0
|0
|75
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|129
|51
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0