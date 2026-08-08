Yasir Ali

Yasir Ali

bowler

Full name:Yasir Ali
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches187597
Innings2148577
Overs20.02143.0488.425.0
Balls----
Maidens5477280
Runs5563052379148
Wickets2258865
Avg27.524.4327.6629.6
SR6049.8334.0930
Eco2.752.944.865.92
BB2952
4w0830
5w0930
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches187597
Innings2121351
Not outs21980
Runs113113653
Balls Faced5004
Avg012.8513.513
SR200075
Fours0000
Fifties0410
Sixies0000
Highest1129513
Hundreds0100

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