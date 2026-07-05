Yurajsinh Dodiya
bowler
|Full name:
|Yurajsinh Dodiya
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|2
|Innings
|14
|2
|Overs
|188.3
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|25
|1
|Runs
|684
|91
|Wickets
|31
|1
|Avg
|22.06
|91
|SR
|36.48
|84
|Eco
|3.62
|6.5
|BB
|8
|1
|4w
|3
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|2
|Innings
|11
|2
|Not outs
|7
|1
|Runs
|27
|5
|Balls Faced
|108
|9
|Avg
|6.75
|5
|SR
|25
|55.55
|Fours
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|17
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0