Yurajsinh Dodiya

Yurajsinh Dodiya

bowler

Full name:Yurajsinh Dodiya
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Saurashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches72
Innings142
Overs188.314.0
Balls--
Maidens251
Runs68491
Wickets311
Avg22.0691
SR36.4884
Eco3.626.5
BB81
4w30
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches72
Innings112
Not outs71
Runs275
Balls Faced1089
Avg6.755
SR2555.55
Fours31
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest175
Hundreds00

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