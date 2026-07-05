Zeeshan Abbas

Zeeshan Abbas

bowler

Full name:Zeeshan Abbas

Teams

2023 Teams

Bahrain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4444
Innings3333
Overs19.39.019.39.0
Balls----
Maidens1010
Runs75657565
Wickets8181
Avg9.37659.3765
SR14.625414.6254
Eco3.847.223.847.22
BB4141
4w1010
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4444
Innings2121
Not outs2020
Runs2121
Balls Faced154154
Avg0101
SR13.332513.3325
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest2121
Hundreds0000

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