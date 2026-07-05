Zeeshan Abbas
bowler
|Full name:
|Zeeshan Abbas
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Overs
|19.3
|9.0
|19.3
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|75
|65
|75
|65
|Wickets
|8
|1
|8
|1
|Avg
|9.37
|65
|9.37
|65
|SR
|14.62
|54
|14.62
|54
|Eco
|3.84
|7.22
|3.84
|7.22
|BB
|4
|1
|4
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Balls Faced
|15
|4
|15
|4
|Avg
|0
|1
|0
|1
|SR
|13.33
|25
|13.33
|25
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0