Zeeshan Ahme

Zeeshan Ahme

bowler

Full name:Zeeshan Ahme

Teams

2023 Teams

Fata Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings21
Overs18.05.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs4534
Wickets11
Avg4534
SR10830
Eco2.56.8
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings21
Not outs10
Runs370
Balls Faced671
Avg370
SR55.220
Fours50
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest240
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Imran, Mohammad

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Khan, Mohammad Waseem

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Shakil, Saud

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