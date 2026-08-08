Zeeshan Ahme
bowler
|Full name:
|Zeeshan Ahme
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|18.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|45
|34
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|45
|34
|SR
|108
|30
|Eco
|2.5
|6.8
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|37
|0
|Balls Faced
|67
|1
|Avg
|37
|0
|SR
|55.22
|0
|Fours
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|24
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0