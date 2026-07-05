Test Cricket Points Table 2026
Tournaments
- Test Series England vs Australia
- Test Series England vs Australia, Women
- Test Series Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
- ECS Italy, Milan
- ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand, Women
- Super50 Cup
- T10 ECS Rome
- Test Series Australia vs Pakistan
- Test Series Australia vs. South Africa
- Test Series Bangladesh vs Ireland
- Test Series Bangladesh vs. India
- Test Series Bangladesh vs. Pakistan
- Test Series Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka
- Test Series England vs India
- Test Series England vs Ireland
- Test Series England vs. New Zealand
- Test Series England vs. South Africa
- Test Series India vs Australia
- Test Series New Zealand vs England
- Test Series New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
- Test Series Pakistan vs England
- Test Series Pakistan vs New Zealand
- Test Series South Africa vs West Indies
- Test Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh
- Test Series Sri Lanka vs Ireland
- Test Series Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan
- Test Series West Indies vs Bangladesh
- Test Series Zimbabwe vs. West Indies
- U19 T20 Series Australia vs England
- U19 Test Series Australia vs England
- U19 Test Series England vs Australia
- West Indies Tour of Australia Test