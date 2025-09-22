India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction IND 65 % Chance of Winning BANG 35 % India will face Bangladesh in Super Four, Match 4 (A1 v B2) of the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The match takes place on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, starting at 14:30 GMT / 18:30 local time. This game is important as both teams fight for a place in the final.

Facts: Suryakumar Yadav leads India and is their main batting force.

Shubman Gill provides stability at the top of the order.

Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s key pace bowler, effective in powerplay and death overs.

Litton Das captains Bangladesh and anchors their batting line.

Mustafizur Rahman is Bangladesh’s strike bowler in the last overs.

Match venue: Dubai International Stadium, known for evening dew.

India qualified as A1, Bangladesh as B2 in the Super Four stage.

India vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

India enters as the favourites. Their batting depth and bowling balance give them an edge. With players like Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, they can control both pace and spin.

Bangladesh has shown spirit. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman are dangerous with the ball, while Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy can put runs on the board. But they will need a near-perfect game to beat India.

India chance: 65%

Bangladesh chance: 35%

India is stronger on paper, but Bangladesh can still cause an upset if India collapses early.

India vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

India’s key is a solid top order. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav must set the base. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube can add runs in the middle overs. Bumrah is India’s main wicket-taker at the death.

For Bangladesh, Litton Das must play a captain’s knock. Towhid Hridoy and Parvez Hossain Emon need support. Their pacers Taskin and Mustafizur can trouble India if they strike early. Spinners like Nasum Ahmed will also be tested under dew.

The match could turn on Bangladesh’s ability to handle India’s bowling under pressure. If India bat first and put 170+ runs, Bangladesh will struggle.

Head-to-Head Record (T20Is overall): India 16 – 1 Bangladesh

The record in the Asia Cup shows: India 13 – 2 Bangladesh

Match Prediction Best Odds

Bookmakers rate India as favourites, but some Bangladesh specials have value. India’s batting power and bowling depth explain the short odds. For Bangladesh, Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman are the best picks in player markets.

Estimated Odds From Indian Bookmakers:

India to win: 1.50

Bangladesh to win: 3.00

Top India batter (Suryakumar Yadav): 2.40

Top Bangladesh batter (Litton Das): 3.10

Jasprit Bumrah 2+ wickets: 2.30

Mustafizur Rahman 2+ wickets: 2.80

Total sixes over 10.5: 1.85

India looks safe, but side bets on Litton or Mustafizur may bring higher returns.

India vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The toss is crucial in Dubai. Dew often appears in the second half, making it hard for spinners. Teams usually prefer to bowl first and chase under lights. India will likely choose to field first. Bangladesh may gamble by batting if the pitch looks dry, but chasing is expected to be easier.

Weather Report

Dubai will have dry and warm weather. Temperature at start ~33°C, dropping to 28°C later. Humidity may rise in the evening, causing dew on the field. No rain is forecast, so a full game is expected. Conditions should favour batting in the second innings.

India News & Player List

India arrived with a powerful squad. Their batting lineup is deep, and the bowling has both quality pace and spin.

Player Role Suryakumar Yadav (c) Batter Shubman Gill Batter Abhishek Sharma Allrounder Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya Allrounder Shivam Dube Allrounder Axar Patel Bowling allrounder Jitesh Sharma WK-batter Jasprit Bumrah Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh Fast bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Spinner Sanju Samson WK-batter Harshit Rana Bowler Rinku Singh Batter

India Team Form

India topped Group A with confident wins. Their batting has been consistent, and bowlers have performed well in key games. Suryakumar’s leadership looks strong, and bowlers like Bumrah and Arshdeep provide control. India entered this game with momentum.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh reached Super Four as Group B runners-up. Their bowling attack is their main strength, but batting has been unstable. Litton Das leads from the front, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman provide firepower with the ball.

Player Role Litton Das (c) WK-batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Jaker Ali Batter Nurul Hasan WK-batter Mahedi Hasan Allrounder Rishad Hossain Spinner Nasum Ahmed Spinner Tanzim Hasan Sakib Allrounder Taskin Ahmed Fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin Allrounder Shamim Hossain Allrounder Shoriful Islam Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman Fast bowler Saif Hassan Batter

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh showed fight in Group B. Their bowlers took key wickets, but batting remained inconsistent. Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy are main hopes for runs. If their pace attack strikes early, they can trouble India.

India vs Bangladesh Head to Head

India and Bangladesh have faced each other many times in T20Is. India dominate the rivalry with wins in almost every game. Bangladesh managed to win only once, which shows the gap in consistency.

In Asia Cup history, the story is the same. India has been dominant, winning most matches, while Bangladesh recorded only two victories. This makes India the clear favourite based on past record.

Head-to-Head Record (T20Is overall): India 16 – 1 Bangladesh

The record in the Asia Cup shows: India 13 – 2 Bangladesh

Asia Cup Matches Between India and Bangladesh

Match Date Winner Margin Mar 2014 India 8 wickets Mar 2016 India 45 runs Mar 2018 India 17 runs Sep 2018 India 3 wickets Sep 2018 (Final) India 3 wickets Sep 2022 India 6 wickets Aug 2023 Bangladesh 5 wickets Sep 2023 India 9 runs Mar 2024 India 28 runs Jun 2024 Bangladesh 4 wickets

India vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Indian bookies put India as strong favourites. Their deep batting lineup and experienced bowling give them shorter odds. Bangladesh stay competitive through their pace attack, but questions remain about their batting under pressure. Many punters in India will focus on side bets like top run-scorer or most wickets for better value.

Current Odds From Indian Bookmakers (Estimated):

Betway – India 1.50, Bangladesh 3.00

Parimatch – India 1.52, Bangladesh 2.95

10CRIC – India 1.48, Bangladesh 3.10

These prices make India the safer choice. Still, Bangladesh’s bowlers like Mustafizur or Taskin can swing markets, which keeps underdog bets attractive in player specials.

India vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Batting strength will play a big role in Dubai. India relies on their top order for fast starts, while Bangladesh depend on Litton Das to guide the innings. Key players to watch are:

Suryakumar Yadav (India): ~340 runs in last 12 T20Is, avg ~31, SR ~145.

Shubman Gill (India): ~310 runs in last 11 T20Is, avg ~32, SR ~133.

Litton Das (Bangladesh): ~280 runs in last 10 T20Is, avg ~28, SR ~129.

Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh): ~260 runs in last 9 T20Is, avg ~29, SR ~127.

India vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Bowling balance is another deciding factor. India has pace depth, while Bangladesh trusts their left-arm seamers to take key wickets. Players most likely to impact the match are:

Jasprit Bumrah (India): 16 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy ~7.0.

Arshdeep Singh (India): 14 wickets in last 9 T20Is, economy ~7.4.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): 15 wickets in last 11 T20Is, economy ~7.3.

Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh): 12 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy ~7.8.