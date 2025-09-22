India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
IND
65%
Chance of Winning
BANG
35%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Suryakumar Yadav leads India and is their main batting force.
- Shubman Gill provides stability at the top of the order.
- Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s key pace bowler, effective in powerplay and death overs.
- Litton Das captains Bangladesh and anchors their batting line.
- Mustafizur Rahman is Bangladesh’s strike bowler in the last overs.
- Match venue: Dubai International Stadium, known for evening dew.
- India qualified as A1, Bangladesh as B2 in the Super Four stage.
India vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
India enters as the favourites. Their batting depth and bowling balance give them an edge. With players like Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, they can control both pace and spin.
Bangladesh has shown spirit. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman are dangerous with the ball, while Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy can put runs on the board. But they will need a near-perfect game to beat India.
- India chance: 65%
- Bangladesh chance: 35%
India is stronger on paper, but Bangladesh can still cause an upset if India collapses early.
India vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
India’s key is a solid top order. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav must set the base. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube can add runs in the middle overs. Bumrah is India’s main wicket-taker at the death.
For Bangladesh, Litton Das must play a captain’s knock. Towhid Hridoy and Parvez Hossain Emon need support. Their pacers Taskin and Mustafizur can trouble India if they strike early. Spinners like Nasum Ahmed will also be tested under dew.
The match could turn on Bangladesh’s ability to handle India’s bowling under pressure. If India bat first and put 170+ runs, Bangladesh will struggle.
Head-to-Head Record (T20Is overall): India 16 – 1 Bangladesh
The record in the Asia Cup shows: India 13 – 2 Bangladesh
Match Prediction Best Odds
Bookmakers rate India as favourites, but some Bangladesh specials have value. India’s batting power and bowling depth explain the short odds. For Bangladesh, Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman are the best picks in player markets.
Estimated Odds From Indian Bookmakers:
- India to win: 1.50
- Bangladesh to win: 3.00
- Top India batter (Suryakumar Yadav): 2.40
- Top Bangladesh batter (Litton Das): 3.10
- Jasprit Bumrah 2+ wickets: 2.30
- Mustafizur Rahman 2+ wickets: 2.80
- Total sixes over 10.5: 1.85
India looks safe, but side bets on Litton or Mustafizur may bring higher returns.
India vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
The toss is crucial in Dubai. Dew often appears in the second half, making it hard for spinners. Teams usually prefer to bowl first and chase under lights. India will likely choose to field first. Bangladesh may gamble by batting if the pitch looks dry, but chasing is expected to be easier.
Weather Report
Dubai will have dry and warm weather. Temperature at start ~33°C, dropping to 28°C later. Humidity may rise in the evening, causing dew on the field. No rain is forecast, so a full game is expected. Conditions should favour batting in the second innings.
India News & Player List
India arrived with a powerful squad. Their batting lineup is deep, and the bowling has both quality pace and spin.
|
Player
|
Role
|
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
|
Batter
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Allrounder
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
Allrounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
Allrounder
|
Axar Patel
|
Bowling allrounder
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
WK-batter
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Fast bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Fast bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Spinner
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Spinner
|
Sanju Samson
|
WK-batter
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
India Team Form
India topped Group A with confident wins. Their batting has been consistent, and bowlers have performed well in key games. Suryakumar’s leadership looks strong, and bowlers like Bumrah and Arshdeep provide control. India entered this game with momentum.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh reached Super Four as Group B runners-up. Their bowling attack is their main strength, but batting has been unstable. Litton Das leads from the front, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman provide firepower with the ball.
|
Player
|
Role
|
Litton Das (c)
|
WK-batter
|
Tanzid Hasan Tamim
|
Batter
|
Parvez Hossain Emon
|
Batter
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Jaker Ali
|
Batter
|
Nurul Hasan
|
WK-batter
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
Allrounder
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Spinner
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
Spinner
|
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|
Allrounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Fast bowler
|
Mohammad Saifuddin
|
Allrounder
|
Shamim Hossain
|
Allrounder
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Fast bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Fast bowler
|
Saif Hassan
|
Batter
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh showed fight in Group B. Their bowlers took key wickets, but batting remained inconsistent. Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy are main hopes for runs. If their pace attack strikes early, they can trouble India.
India vs Bangladesh Head to Head
India and Bangladesh have faced each other many times in T20Is. India dominate the rivalry with wins in almost every game. Bangladesh managed to win only once, which shows the gap in consistency.
In Asia Cup history, the story is the same. India has been dominant, winning most matches, while Bangladesh recorded only two victories. This makes India the clear favourite based on past record.
Head-to-Head Record (T20Is overall): India 16 – 1 Bangladesh
The record in the Asia Cup shows: India 13 – 2 Bangladesh
Asia Cup Matches Between India and Bangladesh
|
Match Date
|
Winner
|
Margin
|
Mar 2014
|
India
|
8 wickets
|
Mar 2016
|
India
|
45 runs
|
Mar 2018
|
India
|
17 runs
|
Sep 2018
|
India
|
3 wickets
|
Sep 2018 (Final)
|
India
|
3 wickets
|
Sep 2022
|
India
|
6 wickets
|
Aug 2023
|
Bangladesh
|
5 wickets
|
Sep 2023
|
India
|
9 runs
|
Mar 2024
|
India
|
28 runs
|
Jun 2024
|
Bangladesh
|
4 wickets
India vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Indian bookies put India as strong favourites. Their deep batting lineup and experienced bowling give them shorter odds. Bangladesh stay competitive through their pace attack, but questions remain about their batting under pressure. Many punters in India will focus on side bets like top run-scorer or most wickets for better value.
Current Odds From Indian Bookmakers (Estimated):
- Betway – India 1.50, Bangladesh 3.00
- Parimatch – India 1.52, Bangladesh 2.95
- 10CRIC – India 1.48, Bangladesh 3.10
These prices make India the safer choice. Still, Bangladesh’s bowlers like Mustafizur or Taskin can swing markets, which keeps underdog bets attractive in player specials.
India vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Batting strength will play a big role in Dubai. India relies on their top order for fast starts, while Bangladesh depend on Litton Das to guide the innings. Key players to watch are:
- Suryakumar Yadav (India): ~340 runs in last 12 T20Is, avg ~31, SR ~145.
- Shubman Gill (India): ~310 runs in last 11 T20Is, avg ~32, SR ~133.
- Litton Das (Bangladesh): ~280 runs in last 10 T20Is, avg ~28, SR ~129.
- Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh): ~260 runs in last 9 T20Is, avg ~29, SR ~127.
India vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Bowling balance is another deciding factor. India has pace depth, while Bangladesh trusts their left-arm seamers to take key wickets. Players most likely to impact the match are:
- Jasprit Bumrah (India): 16 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy ~7.0.
- Arshdeep Singh (India): 14 wickets in last 9 T20Is, economy ~7.4.
- Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): 15 wickets in last 11 T20Is, economy ~7.3.
- Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh): 12 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy ~7.8.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
Prediction: India to win by 6–8 wickets when chasing, or by 25–35 runs if batting first. Bangladesh can push India only if they get early breakthroughs and control middle overs.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments