BFC (Brentford) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction BFC 39 % Chance of Winning MUFC 61 % The sixth match week of the Premier League is set to begin, with Brentford going against Manchester United. This intense clash will be taking place on 27 September at 5:00 PM IST, and Brentford takes the home ground advantage, with the match being at Gtech Community Stadium. The team has not been able to perform well in the current season, as they hold 17th spot in the rankings with just a win in 5 matches. If they are able to defeat Manchester United in the next game, it would help them to enter the top fifteen. On the other hand, Manchester United has shown better performances, which puts them 11th in the standings with 2 wins in 5 matches. The next game against Brentford proves to be an opportunity for them to grab consecutive wins. In its previous match, Brentford suffered a loss against Fulham by 3-1, which was also an away game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester United secured a win over Chelsea by 2-1, which was a home game for the team. As Manchester United aims to continue its winning momentum, Brentford aims to regain its form in the next game.

Facts: The last time Brentford and Manchester United faced each other at Gtech Community Stadium, the home team came out victorious by 4-3.

Manchester United has not won any of its last three away games against Brentford in the Premier League.

Out of the last five victories secured by Manchester United over Brentford, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford has won two games and Manchester United has won one, with two games ending in a draw.

Brentford vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong against Brentford in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester United has showcased dominance with three wins and Brentford has won one, with one match ending in a draw.

Since Manchester United has a better record against Brentford, combined with their winning momentum, the team has a higher chance of winning the next game. But in their last two away games, they have been winless, having a draw against Fulham by 1-1, and losing the other against Manchester City by 3-0.

On the other hand, Brentford will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help them to secure a win. They have also been undefeated in the last two home games, having won against Aston Villa by 1-0 and drawn against Chelsea by 2-2.

Brentford vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Brentford and Manchester United will be a close one for the fans to watch, as Manchester United comes the favourites to win. Their strong record over Brentford, combined with the winning momentum, could help the team to grab another win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Brentford takes the home ground advantage, which could help them to some extent if they want to reverse their fortunes. Therefore, Manchester United, with the odds of 2.15, have a higher chance of winning the next game against Brentford, with the odds of 3.27.

Manchester United has shown some improvements this season, as the team holds 11th spot in the standings with 2 wins and 2 losses in 5 matches. The team has scored 6 goals so far, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.20, and they have also made 44 shots, out of which 24 shots remained on target inside the box. Out of two penalties, United have been able to score one, and their XG rate stands high at 10.13, after 5 matches. In its defensive side, however, the team has not been strong, conceding 8 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.60; still, they hold 35 interceptions and 12 blocks in this season.

Their forward unit covers players such as Amad Diallo, with 141 passes and 10 tackles in 5 appearances, Bryan Mbeumo, with a goal and 143 passes, Benjamin Sesko, with 36 passes, Matheus Cunha, with 55 passes and 2 tackles in 4 appearances, and Joshua Zirkzee, with 29 passes and 2 blocks in 2 appearances. In the midfield, the team has Bruno Fernandes, with 2 goals and 303 passes in 5 appearances, Casemiro, with a goal and 151 passes, and Mason Mount, with 72 passes and 5 tackles in 4 appearances. Their defensive unit has more depth, as it covers players such as Patrick Dorgu, with 12 tackles and 4 interceptions in 4 appearances, Noussair Mazraoui, with 8 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 10 tackles and 7 interceptions in 5 appearances, Harry Maguire, with an assist and 2 interceptions in 4 appearances, Luke Shaw, with 11 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances, Diogo Dalot, with an assist and 4 tackles in 3 appearances, and Lisandro Martínez. Altay Bayindir will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has 8 saves in 5 appearances.

With Manchester United posing strength in its squad, it will be eager to secure an impressive win over Brentford in the next game. But their overall form has been a concern, as the team has scored 6 and conceded 8 goals in its last five matches. Their attacking side has been able to perform consistently, but some improvements are definitely required for the next game against Brentford. None of their last five matches have been with a clean sheet, as Manchester United aims to grab some big wins in the upcoming matches. As of now, it is unlikely for Manchester United to win the next game over Brentford with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brentford has not been able to convert their starts this season, putting them 17th in the standings with a win and 3 losses in 5 matches. Over their last five Premier League matches, the team has also scored 6 but conceded 10 goals, highlighting the challenges faced by their defensive side. This season, the team has scored 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.20, and they have also made 32 shots, out of which 18 shots have been on target inside the box. They have also scored one out of two penalties this season, as their XG rate stands at 5.93. But on its defensive side, Brentford has conceded 10 goals, which puts its goals conceded per match rate at 2. Still, they have been able to secure 31 interceptions and 25 blocks in 5 matches.

In their forward unit, the team has Igor Thiago, with 2 goals and 69 passes in 5 appearances, Keane Lewis-Potter, with 79 passes and 7 tackles, and Reiss Nelson. Their midfield unit has more depth this season, having players like Kevin Schade, with a goal and 61 passes in 5 appearances, Yehor Yarmoliuk, with 150 passes and 11 tackles, Jordan Henderson, with an assist and 146 passes, Mikkel Damsgaard, with a goal and 81 passes in 3 appearances, Vitaly Janelt, with 8 passes in one appearance, and Yunus Konak. Brentford also has some stars in its defensive side, who are eager to regain form, covering players such as Sepp van den Berg, with 4 interceptions and 4 blocks in 5 appearances, Ethan Pinnock, with 2 interceptions and 4 blocks in 2 appearances, Nathan Collins, with 6 interceptions and 5 blocks in 5 appearances, Michael Kayode, with 10 tackles and 5 interceptions, Benjamin Arthur, and Rico Henry, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions. Caoimhín Kelleher will once again be their primary goalkeeper for the game against Manchester United, as he holds a clean sheet and 11 saves in 5 appearances.

With the next Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford being the sixth for both teams, no player from either team is currently close to a suspension. However, Brentford has already secured 9 yellow cards in 5 matches, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Manchester United.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Brentford in Premier League match.

Brentford vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 21

Brentford Wins: 7

Manchester United Wins: 11

Matches are Drawn: 3

Brentford vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Brentford to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.27

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.15

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.78

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.