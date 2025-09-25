CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction CPFC 3 % Chance of Winning LIV 97 % The Premier League is set for more thrilling encounters in the sixth match week, as Crystal Palace prepares to go against Liverpool. This match will be taking place on 27 September at 7:30 PM IST, and Crystal Palace takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Selhurst Park. The start of the new season has been pretty good for them, as the team holds 5th spot in the standings with 2 wins in 5 matches. If they are able to defeat Liverpool in the next game, it would help them to enter the top three. On the other hand, Liverpool remains dominant this season, holding the top spot with wins in all five of their matches. Another win over Crystal Palace would help the team to continue its momentum in the Premier League. In its previous match, Crystal Palace secured a win over West Ham United by 1-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Liverpool also secured a win over Everton by 2-1, which was a home game for the team. With both teams being undefeated this season, it will be intense to see which one of them continues its streak in the next Premier League match.

Facts: The last time Crystal Palace and Liverpool faced each other at Selhurst Park, the away team came out victorious by 0-1.

In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Crystal Palace has been able to score a combined total of 3 goals in all games.

Out of the last five victories secured by Liverpool over Crystal Palace, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head encounters at Selhurst Park, Liverpool has been strong with four wins as Crystal Palace won none, and one game ended in a draw.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool holds the upper hand over Crystal Palace in the clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool has been strong with two wins, as Crystal Palace won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With Liverpool holding a strong record over Crystal Palace, combined with their winning streak, the team has a higher chance of winning the next game. They have also been undefeated in the last two away games in the Premier League, winning against Burnley by 0-1 and Newcastle United by 2-3.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace has also maintained its momentum in the Premier League, making it a close contender in the next game. It should also be noted that the team has been undefeated in its last two home games, drawing against Sunderland by 0-0 and Nottingham Forest by 1-1.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be a close one, where Liverpool entering as the favourites to win. The team has been strong against Crystal Palace in the head-to-head encounters, and also takes advantage of its winning streak, which could help them to secure another win and maintain their top spot in the rankings. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has also been on a winning momentum, which might help them turn the match in their favour and secure a win. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 1.85, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Crystal Palace, with the odds of 3.95.

Liverpool had a shaky start to the new season, but the defending champions didn't let themselves down, as they stood at the top with wins in all five matches. This season, the team has scored 11 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 2.20, and they have also made 48 shots, out of which 20 shots remained on target inside the box. Scoring a penalty and a free kick, Liverpool has also maintained its XG rate at 6.98 after 5 matches. Their defensive unit has conceded just 5 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they also hold 32 interceptions and 16 blocks this season.

Their attacking side covers players such as Mohamed Salah, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 5 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with a goal and 2 assists, Hugo Ekitiké, with 3 goals and an assist, Alexander Isak, with 5 passes and a tackle in one appearance, and Rio Ngumoha, with a goal and 6 passes in 2 appearances. To the midfield, the team has Dominik Szoboszlai, with a goal and 295 passes in 5 appearances, Ryan Gravenberch, with 2 goals and an assist in 4 appearances, Alexis Mac Allister, with an assist and 149 passes, Florian Wirtz, with 171 passes and 6 tackles in 5 appearances, Curtis Jones, with 106 passes and 6 tackles in 4 appearances, and Wataru Endo, with an assist and 18 passes in 3 appearances. On the defensive side, Liverpool has Virgil van Dijk, with 6 interceptions and 5 blocks in 5 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions, Milos Kerkez, with 8 tackles and 2 interceptions, Conor Bradley, with 2 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances, Joe Gomez, with 12 passes in 2 appearances, and Andy Robertson, with 61 passes. Alisson Becker will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 2 clean sheets and 4 saves in 5 appearances.

Liverpool holds an overall squad strength for the next game against Crystal Palace, which will help the team to come out victorious. Taking a look at their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 11 and conceded 5 goals, highlighting their overall dominance in the tournament. Moreover, it should be noted that two of their last five matches have been a clean sheet, which will allow them to put more pressure on the attackers of Crystal Palace. It is likely that Liverpool will win the next game against Crystal Palace with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace is also among the few teams to remain undefeated this season, as they hold 5th spot in the standings with two wins and three draws in five matches. Over their last five matches, the team has also shown consistency, scoring 6 and conceding just 2 goals. This season, they have scored 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.20, and they have also made 42 shots, out of which 17 shots remained on target inside the box. Scoring one penalty this season, the team's XG rate stands high at 8.49 after 5 games. Their defensive unit has been strong, conceding just 2 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.40, holding 40 interceptions and 15 blocks till now.

Their forward unit covers players such as Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 2 goals and 55 passes in 5 appearances, Ismaïla Sarr, with 2 goals and 52 passes in 3 appearances, and Eddie Nketiah. To the midfield, the team has Yéremy Pino, with 61 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances, Daichi Kamada, with 94 passes and 8 tackles, Will Hughes, with 138 passes and 5 tackles in 5 appearances, Adam Wharton, with 127 passes and 3 interceptions in 4 appearances, Jefferson Lerma, with 58 passes and 2 tackles in 5 appearances, and Romain Esse, with 7 passes and 2 tackles in one appearance. Moving to the team's defence, they have Daniel Muñoz, with 10 tackles and 4 interceptions in 5 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with a goal and 19 tackles, Maxence Lacroix, with 9 tackles and 8 interceptions, Marc Guéhi, with a goal and 10 tackles, Chris Richards, with 12 tackles and 4 interceptions, Chadi Riad, and Borna Sosa. Dean Henderson will be their primary goalkeeper for the next match against Liverpool, holding 3 clean sheets and 8 saves in 5 appearances.

Since Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be playing their sixth match of the season, no player from either team remains at risk of suspension in the Premier League. But, it should be noted that Crystal Palace has received 13 yellow cards in just 5 matches, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in their upcoming match against Liverpool.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Crystal Palace in Premier League match.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 66

Crystal Palace Wins: 15

Liverpool Wins: 36

Matches are Drawn: 15

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.95

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.