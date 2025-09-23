IND (India) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction IND 62 % Chance of Winning SRI 38 % India will play Sri Lanka in the Super Four, Match 6 (A1 v B1) of the Asia Cup 2025. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Friday, September 26. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Both teams will look to win and secure a place in the final.

Facts: Shubman Gill has been India’s most consistent opener in recent tournaments, scoring runs with stability.

Jasprit Bumrah is India’s strike bowler, taking wickets in the powerplay and at the death.

Pathum Nissanka is the leading run-getter for Sri Lanka in recent months, providing good starts at the top.

Wanindu Hasaranga is Sri Lanka’s key all-rounder, effective with both bat and ball in middle overs.

India vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

India went into this match with a strong batting and a top-class bowling unit. The presence of Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav gives India a clear edge. Their batting lineup with Gill, Suryakumar, and Hardik looks strong in UAE conditions.

Sri Lanka brings balance through their all-rounders. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis can play long innings, while Hasaranga and Theekshana provide spin strength. If their pacers, like Chameera and Pathirana, strike early, Sri Lanka can test India.

India win chance: 62%

Sri Lanka win chance: 38%

India remain slight favorites, but Sri Lanka are always tough in Asia Cup knockouts.

India vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The game will be decided by India’s batting consistency and their bowling attack. If Gill and Suryakumar Yadav give India a good start, they will dominate. Sri Lanka’s hopes rest on Nissanka and Hasaranga, who can shift momentum. The Dubai pitch often supports spinners, which may help Kuldeep Yadav and Theekshana.

Head-to-Head in Asia Cup: India 12 – 11 Sri Lanka

Match Prediction Best Odds

Bookies give India better odds due to their squad depth and recent form. Sri Lanka offers higher odds, which may attract punters looking for risk value.

India to win: 1.65

Sri Lanka to win: 2.30

Top India batter (Shubman Gill): 3.40

Top Sri Lanka batter (Pathum Nissanka): 3.80

Top wicket-taker (Jasprit Bumrah): 3.10

India are backed as favorites, but betting on Sri Lanka’s top batters or Hasaranga as the top bowler can give solid returns.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The toss in Dubai often changes the match approach. Batting first allows teams to post pressure totals. Chasing under lights is possible but can be tricky if spinners dominate.

India may choose to bat first, trusting their bowlers to defend. Sri Lanka may prefer to chase, as their batting strength lies in steady partnerships. The toss will be important but not decisive.

Weather Report

Dubai will be hot and dry. Temperatures are likely to be around 33–35°C during the evening. No rain is expected. Dew in the second innings may give batters an advantage. Clear skies and dry conditions should allow a full game without interruptions. Bowlers will need to adjust their grip in the second innings.

India & Player List

India came into this match with a balance in both batting and bowling. Their batting lineup has depth, and the bowling attack includes quality pace and spin options. Leadership from Suryakumar Yadav adds stability to the squad.

Player Role Suryakumar Yadav (c) Middle-order batter Sanju Samson (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Shubman Gill Opening batter Abhishek Sharma Opening batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder / Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Spinner Jasprit Bumrah Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh Fast bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Spinner Rinku Singh Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper batter Harshit Rana Fast bowler

India Team Form

India has shown strong form in recent Asia Cup matches. Their top order has been stable, while the middle order adds finishing strength. Bumrah’s return to full fitness boosts the attack. India has handled pressure well and will look to continue their winning run.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka entered this match with confidence. The team has a mix of experienced players and young talents. Their balance in batting, spin, and pace gives them a chance to challenge India strongly.

Player Role Charith Asalanka (c) Middle order batter Pathum Nissanka Opener batter Kusal Mendis Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Perera Top order batter Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Kamindu Mendis Allrounder Kamil Mishara Batter / backup keeper Dasun Shanaka Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowling allrounder Dunith Wellalage Allrounder Chamika Karunaratne Bowling allrounder Maheesh Theekshana Spinner Dushmantha Chameera Fast bowler Binura Fernando Left-arm fast bowler Nuwan Thushara Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana Fast bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka’s form has been steady, though their batting has lacked consistency at times. Nissanka and Mendis remain reliable at the top. Their bowling, especially spinners like Hasaranga and Theekshana, has been effective in the UAE. Sri Lanka must keep wickets in hand to challenge India.

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

India and Sri Lanka share one of the most competitive rivalries in Asia Cup history. Both teams have met 23 times in this tournament. India has won 12 matches, while Sri Lanka has won 11. This shows how close the battle has been across formats and years.

India often dominates with their strong batting depth and pace bowling attack. In many games, their openers and middle order have guided them to comfortable wins. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is known for their fighting spirit. Even when under pressure, they have found ways to push India into tight situations.

Match Date Winner Margin Sep 2018 India 6 wickets Sep 2022 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Oct 2023 India 41 runs Mar 2024 Sri Lanka 7 wickets Sep 2025 India 23 runs

Head-to-Head in Asia Cup: India 12 – 11 Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Bookmakers in India show close markets for this clash. India is the slight favorite, but Sri Lanka’s odds may bring more returns for punters.

Betway: India 1.65, Sri Lanka 2.30

1xBet: India 1.70, Sri Lanka 2.25

Parimatch: India 1.68, Sri Lanka 2.28

India are backed more, but Sri Lanka punters may find value in their odds.

India vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Batting will play a major role in this match. Both teams rely on their top order to give a strong start. Players with recent good form are expected to stand out in Dubai.

Shubman Gill – India’s most reliable opener.

Suryakumar Yadav – Skipper and aggressive batter in middle overs.

Pathum Nissanka – Sri Lanka’s top scorer with consistent starts.

Kusal Mendis – Experienced middle-order batter with match-winning knocks.

India vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

The bowling units of both sides can decide the match. India depends on their pace attack, while Sri Lanka trusts their spin duo. Key bowlers will be under pressure to control runs and take wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah – Strike bowler with powerplay and death overs skill.

Arshdeep Singh – Left-arm pacer, strong with new ball.

Wanindu Hasaranga – Sri Lanka’s key spinner and all-rounder.

Maheesh Theekshana – Mystery spinner who can control middle overs.