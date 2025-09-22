Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction PAK 60 % Chance of Winning BANG 40 % Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the Super Four, Match 5 (A2 v B2) of the Asia Cup 2025. The game will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Thursday, September 25. The match will start at 5:30 PM IST. Both sides enter this fixture with strong squads and a big goal to reach the final.

Facts: Fakhar Zaman has been a key batter for Pakistan in recent tournaments, scoring match-winning runs at the top order.

Shaheen Afridi is Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker with his pace and swing, especially in UAE conditions.

Litton Das has led Bangladesh with intent, scoring crucial runs as captain and opener.

Taskin Ahmed has been the most consistent bowler for Bangladesh, taking wickets with the new ball.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Pakistan goes into this match as the favorites because of their bowling strength and solid batting lineup. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali can trouble any batting unit. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub also give Pakistan a strong opening base.

Bangladesh relies on Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy in batting, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman handle the bowling attack. They can upset Pakistan if their middle order stays long.

Pakistan win chance: 60%

Bangladesh win chance: 40%

Pakistan holds a slight edge, but Bangladesh can create pressure with early wickets.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The match will depend on Pakistan’s top order and fast bowlers. If Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub give a good start, Pakistan will control the game. Bangladesh will depend on Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed to lead from the front. The Dubai pitch offers some help for spinners, so bowlers like Abrar Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed will also play a role.

Head-to-Head in Asia Cup: Pakistan 13 – 2 Bangladesh

Match Prediction Best Odds

Betting sites offer odds for key markets such as match winner, top batter, and top bowler. Pakistan is given better odds due to their bowling attack and experience in big matches. Bangladesh has higher odds but can bring value for risk-takers.

Pakistan to win: 1.70

Bangladesh to win: 2.20

Top Pakistan batter (Fakhar Zaman): 3.50

Top Bangladesh batter (Litton Das): 3.75

Top wicket-taker (Shaheen Afridi): 3.25

The odds show Pakistan as the favorites, but betting on Bangladesh’s top order can also bring returns.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The toss in Dubai often decides the strategy. Teams batting first can set a big total, but chasing under lights is also possible. Pakistan may choose to bat first to put pressure with runs. Bangladesh may prefer chasing, as they like to control the pace of the game.

Captains Salman Agha and Litton Das will weigh dew and pitch conditions before making a call. The team that wins the toss should have a small advantage, but it will not guarantee victory.

Weather Report

The Dubai weather will be hot and dry during the match. Temperatures will remain around 34°C in the evening. There is no rain forecast, so a full game is expected. Dew in the second innings may help batters. Bowlers will need to grip the ball carefully. Clear skies will support a fair contest, and both teams can plan without worry of weather delays.

Pakistan & Player List

Pakistan came into this match with depth in both batting and bowling. Their mix of young talent and experienced players gives balance. The pace trio is the team’s biggest weapon. The batting order also looks solid with a strong top and middle order.

Player Role Salman Agha (c) Middle-order batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Fakhar Zaman Opening batter Saim Ayub Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Khushdil Shah Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder / Spinner Abrar Ahmed Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem Spinner Shaheen Afridi Fast bowler Haris Rauf Fast bowler Hasan Ali Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr Fast bowler Salman Mirza Fast bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan entered the Super Four with momentum. They have a stable batting unit and strong pace attack. Their bowling has won them most matches in Asia Cup history. The middle order has also shown signs of improvement. Pakistan’s form shows consistency, and they will look to continue that run.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh arrived with confidence after solid group-stage matches. Their squad has a good balance of youth and experience. The bowling unit looks strong, while batting will rely on key players at the top.

Player Role Litton Das (c) Opener / Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Opener / Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Jaker Ali Batter Nurul Hasan Wicketkeeper / Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Rishad Hossain Spinner Nasum Ahmed Spinner Mustafizur Rahman Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed Fast bowler Shoriful Islam Fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Shamim Hossain Batter / Lower order Saif Hassan Batter

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh’s form in the tournament shows mixed results. They had important wins in the group stage but also struggled under pressure. The batting lineup has been inconsistent, but Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy have kept them competitive. Their bowlers have been reliable, especially Taskin Ahmed. Bangladesh needs a full team effort to beat Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Pakistan and Bangladesh have played many matches in Asia Cup history. Pakistan holds a strong edge in this rivalry. They have dominated most games with both bat and ball. Bangladesh has only managed a few wins, but they remain dangerous in the knockout stages.

Match Date Winner Margin Sep 2018 Pakistan 7 wickets Sep 2019 Pakistan 94 runs Sep 2022 Pakistan 21 runs Oct 2023 Bangladesh 6 runs Mar 2024 Pakistan 5 wickets

Head-to-Head in Asia Cup: Pakistan 13 – 2 Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Bookmakers in India rate Pakistan as the favorites due to their bowling attack and stronger squad depth. Bangladesh is given outside odds, which can bring higher returns.

Betway: Pakistan 1.65, Bangladesh 2.25

1xBet: Pakistan 1.70, Bangladesh 2.20

Parimatch: Pakistan 1.68, Bangladesh 2.22

These odds show Pakistan in control, but Bangladesh punters may find value in their upset chance.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Key batters to watch in this clash:

Fakhar Zaman – Known for fast starts, can set the tone for Pakistan.

Saim Ayub – Young top-order batter with good form.

Litton Das – Captain and consistent scorer for Bangladesh.

Towhid Hridoy – Middle-order player with the ability to anchor innings.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Bowling will play a big part in Dubai conditions. Key bowlers:

Shaheen Afridi – Pakistan’s strike bowler with swing and pace.

Haris Rauf – Known for pace and yorkers at death.

Taskin Ahmed – Bangladesh’s leading pacer with a new-ball threat.

Mustafizur Rahman – Specialist in slower balls and cutters.