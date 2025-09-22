PAK (Pakistan) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction PAK 45 % Chance of Winning SRI 55 % Teams Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play in Super Four, Match 3 (A2 vs B1) of Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Match date: 23 September 2025, start time 14:30 GMT / 18:30 local time. This match matters for the Super Four table and final spots.

Facts: Key player from Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman (batsman) — known for fast scoring at the top order.

Another from Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (bowler) — leads pace attack.

Key Sri Lanka batsman: Pathum Nissanka — high run-getter in this Asia Cup.

Key Sri Lanka bowler: Wanindu Hasaranga — spin option, good wicket-taker.

Match fact: Sri Lanka won all Group B matches and got to Super Four as B1.

Match fact: Pakistan joined the Super Four from Group A as A2.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enter this Super Four match with different strengths. Pakistan rely on their pace attack, led by Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. If they strike early, Sri Lanka may lose momentum in powerplay. Pakistan also looks for runs from Fakhar Zaman and young batters in the top order.

Sri Lanka arrived with form and balance. Pathum Nissanka has been among the top scorers in the Asia Cup. Captain Charith Asalanka adds stability in middle overs. Their big advantage is spin. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana can control Pakistan’s batting in slow Abu Dhabi conditions.

Pakistan can surprise if their openers fire and bowlers keep pressure. But Sri Lanka has a more consistent record in this tournament and looks slightly ahead.

Pakistan chance: 45%

Sri Lanka chance: 55%

Sri Lanka have the edge, but the match may stay close if Pakistan use pace well.

Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have played many T20 matches in history. Pakistan leads the overall record with 13 wins, while Sri Lanka has 10. But in the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka showed a stronger record. They often used spin to control Pakistan’s batting and turned close matches into wins. Recent meetings also went Sri Lanka’s way, which gives them more confidence for this Super Four stage.

Head-to-Head Record (T20Is overall): Pakistan 13 – 10 Sri Lanka

The record in the Asia Cup shows: Sri Lanka 7 – 2 Pakistan

Match Prediction Best Odds

Odds reflect how close this game looks. Bookmakers give Sri Lanka a slight edge because of a stronger spin balance and better form in the group stage. Pakistan’s price is higher, but their pace attack makes them a dangerous pick. Indian betting apps already list specials on top batters and wicket-takers.

Early Odds From Indian Bookmakers:

Sri Lanka to win: 1.85

Pakistan to win: 2.20

Top Sri Lanka batter (Pathum Nissanka): 2.60

Top Pakistan batter (Fakhar Zaman): 2.75

Shaheen Afridi to take 2+ wickets: 2.25

Total sixes over 9.5: 1.90





These numbers show Sri Lanka should have control, but value bets exist on Pakistan bowlers or Fakhar top batter. Punters in India may prefer a safe bet on Sri Lanka, while risk-takers can explore Pakistan markets for bigger returns.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The toss can shape the game in Abu Dhabi. Evening matches often bring dew, which makes bowling second more difficult for spinners. Teams usually prefer to chase under lights. Pakistan may want to bowl first with their pace attack. Sri Lanka might also choose to chase, since their batters can set the tempo and spinners work better when defending. Still, a big first-innings score above 170 can put pressure on any side.

Weather Report

Abu Dhabi will have warm and dry conditions. The temperature at the start may stay around 31–33°C, falling to about 28°C later in the night. Humidity could rise, bringing dew on the surface. No rain is expected, so a full match is likely. Dew makes batting easier in the second innings, while bowlers need to adjust to slower balls and yorkers.

Pakistan & Player List

Pakistan brings a squad with a mix of experience and youth. Fakhar Zaman leads the batting at the top, while Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf head the fast bowling. Captain Salman Agha and allrounders like Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf give depth. This balance is key on UAE pitches.

Player Role Salman Agha (c) Allrounder Abrar Ahmed Bowler Faheem Ashraf Bowling Allrounder Fakhar Zaman Batter Haris Rauf Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Hasan Nawaz Batter Hussain Talat Allrounder Khushdil Shah Allrounder Mohammad Haris (wk) Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nawaz Allrounder Sahibzada Farhan Batter Saim Ayub Batter/Allrounder Salman Mirza Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan came into this match after a win vs UAE by 41 runs to reach the Super Four. Their batting has been inconsistent; the middle order has let them down in some games. Bowling has done better, especially in pace. If their top and middle order perform, they can win.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka’s team looks confident after a strong group stage. Their batting has been stable with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis at the top. Captain Charith Asalanka gives control in the middle overs. Spin power comes from Hasaranga and Theekshana, while Chameera and Pathirana provide pace.

Player Role Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper / Batter Kusal Perera Wicket-keeper / Batter Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Kamindu Mendis Allrounder Kamil Mishara Batter Dasun Shanaka Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga Allrounder / Spinner Dunith Wellalage Spin / Allrounder Chamika Karunaratne Allrounder Maheesh Theekshana Spinner Dushmantha Chameera Fast Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Charith Asalanka (c) Batter Janith Liyanage Batter

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka won all matches in Group B. Good momentum. Their batters looked in good touch. Spin bowlers got some big wickets vs lower opposition. Pace bowlers have been okay. Middle overs will be key.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head To Head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have played many tight contests. In overall T20I record, Pakistan leads with 13 wins, while Sri Lanka has 10. But in the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka is ahead. They won most of the recent clashes and showed better control in Abu Dhabi and Colombo conditions. Pakistan managed only two wins in Asia Cup history, while Sri Lanka has seven victories in this tournament.

Head-to-Head Record (T20Is overall): Pakistan 13 – 10 Sri Lanka

The record in the Asia Cup shows: Sri Lanka 7 – 2 Pakistan

Asia Cup Matches Between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Match Date Winner Margin Sep 2014 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Sep 2016 Sri Lanka 29 runs Sep 2018 Pakistan 3 wickets Sep 2022 Sri Lanka 23 runs Sep 2022 (Final) Sri Lanka 23 runs Aug 2023 Sri Lanka 2 wickets Sep 2023 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Mar 2024 Pakistan 4 wickets Jun 2024 Sri Lanka 15 runs

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Bookmakers in India list Sri Lanka as slight favourites. Their batting stability and spin attack give them lower odds. Pakistan’s pace bowling keeps them in play, but their inconsistent batting raises questions. Many bettors will look at individual markets for value, especially top batters and wicket-takers.

Current Odds From Indian Bookmakers:

Betway – Sri Lanka 1.85, Pakistan 2.20

Parimatch – Sri Lanka 1.82, Pakistan 2.25

10CRIC – Sri Lanka 1.84, Pakistan 2.18

These odds show Sri Lanka as the safer pick, but Pakistan’s pace bowlers make them a live underdog. For bettors in India, a direct win bet on Sri Lanka looks solid, while adventurous picks on Pakistan players in side markets may bring bigger returns.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Batters

Batting form is crucial on this pitch.

Pathum Nissanka (SL): ~330 runs in last 10 T20Is, avg ~33, SR ~131.

Fakhar Zaman (PAK): ~290 runs in last 9 T20Is, avg ~32, SR ~137.

Kusal Mendis (SL): ~310 runs in 11 T20Is, avg ~31, SR ~128.

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK): ~250 runs in last 8 T20Is, avg ~31, SR ~130.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Bowling depth looks strong for both.

Shaheen Afridi (PAK): 17 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy ~7.2.

Haris Rauf (PAK): 15 wickets in 9 T20Is, economy ~7.8.

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL): 18 wickets in last 11 T20Is, economy ~6.9.

Maheesh Theekshana (SL): 14 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy ~6.5.