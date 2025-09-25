Chelsea vs Brighton Match Prediction CHE 81 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 19 % The next Premier League clash in the sixth match week will be awaited by the fans, as Chelsea goes against Brighton. This match will be taking place on 27 September at 7:30 PM IST, and Chelsea takes the home ground advantage in this game, as the match takes place at Stamford Bridge. They have been performing well in the new season, with the team holding 6th spot in the standings with 2 wins in 5 matches. The next game against Brighton could help them to regain their winning momentum and enter the top five. On the other hand, Brighton has shown mixed performances, with just one win in 5 matches, which puts them 14th in the standings. They will also be eager to defeat Chelsea in the next game to enter the top ten. In its previous match, Chelsea suffered a loss against Manchester United by 2-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brighton had drawn its previous match against Tottenham Hotspur by 2-2, which was a home game for the team. As both teams aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game, only one of them will be able to do the same.

Facts: The last time Chelsea and Brighton faced each other at Stamford Bridge, the home team came out victorious by 4-2.

Brighton won their last head-to-head match against Chelsea in the Premier League, as they won the home game by 3-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Chelsea over Brighton, only one of them has been with a clean sheet, determining the close battles between these teams.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea has come out to be the strong team with 3 wins, as Brighton won one, and one game ended in a draw.

Chelsea vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Chelsea has been strong against Brighton in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Chelsea has been dominant, securing three wins, and Brighton has won the remaining two, with no game ending in a draw.

With Chelsea holding a strong record over Brighton, combined with the home ground advantage, they will be going to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has also gone undefeated in its last two home games, winning one against West Ham United by 1-5 and drawing the other against Brentford by 2-2.

On the other hand, Brighton will be eager to take advantage of its recent form, which might help it to get a turnaround in the next game. But, they have lost both of their last two away games in the Premier League, losing to Everton by 2-0 and Bournemouth by 2-1.

Chelsea vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Chelsea and Brighton is expected to go one-sided in favour of Chelsea. They have been strong against Brighton in the head-to-head encounters, and will also be taking the home ground advantage in the next game, which will help the team to regain its winning momentum in the Premier League. On the other hand, Brighton will also be eager to regain its winning momentum in the tournament, which could help it to rise in the standings. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.83, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Brighton, with the odds of 4.30.

Chelsea had a great start to the new season of the Premier League, as the team holds 6th spot in the standings with 2 wins and one loss in 5 matches. Their attacking side has dominated this season, with 10 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 46 shots, out of which 24 shots were on target inside the box. Scoring one penalty so far, Chelsea has also maintained its XG rate at 8.38 after 5 matches. On its defensive side also the team has also done well, conceding just 5 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1, as Chelsea also holds 54 interceptions and 14 blocks in 5 games.

Their forward unit covers players such as Pedro Neto, with a goal and 119 passes in 5 appearances, João Pedro, with 2 goals and 3 assists, Estêvão, with an assist and 64 passes in 4 appearances, Liam Delap, with 14 passes in 3 appearances, and Jamie Gittens, with 33 passes and 2 tackles in 4 appearances. To the midfield, the team has Cole Palmer, with a goal and 48 passes in 3 appearances, Enzo Fernández, with 2 goals and an assist in 5 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with 2 goals and 328 passes, Andrey Santos, with 80 passes and 2 tackles, and Facundo Buononotte, with 22 passes and a tackle in one appearance. Chelsea also has strong players on its defensive side, such as Marc Cucurella, with 9 tackles and 4 interceptions in 5 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with 2 goals and 7 interceptions, Reece James, with 4 tackles and 6 interceptions, Wesley Fofana, with 3 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances, Levi Colwill, Jorrel Hato, with 32 passes in 2 appearances, and Tosin Adarabioyo, with 5 tackles and 5 interceptions in 4 appearances. Robert Sánchez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with 2 clean sheets and 12 saves in 5 appearances.

Chelsea is known for having overall strength in its squad, which is expected to be the major advantage for the team in its upcoming match against Brighton. Over their last five Premier League matches, the team has scored 10 and conceded 5 goals, highlighting their overall dominance in the new season. Along with that, it should be noted that two of the last five matches played by them have been a clean sheet, and this will help them to pose challenges to the attacking side of Brighton. It is likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Brighton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Brighton didn't have a good start to this season, as the team stands 14th in the rankings with a win and 2 losses in 5 matches. Over their last five matches, the team has scored 6 and conceded 8 goals, highlighting the challenges that are being faced by its defensive side. This season, Brighton has scored 6 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.20, and they have also made 42 shots, out of which 15 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has scored two out of three penalties, and their XG rate also stands high at 8.15 after 5 matches. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 8 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.60; yet they have 33 interceptions and 9 blocks in 5 games.

Their forward unit has stars such as Georginio Rutter, with a goal and 45 passes in 4 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with a goal and an assist in 5 appearances, Tom Watson, and Danny Welbeck, with 54 passes and 3 tackles. To the midfield, the team has Kaoru Mitoma, with a goal and an assist in 5 appearances, Brajan Gruda, with a goal and 29 passes, Carlos Baleba, with 89 passes and 4 tackles, Yasin Ayari, with a goal and 153 passes, Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood, with 54 passes and 3 tackles in 3 appearances, and James Milner, with a goal and 55 passes in 4 appearances. In its defensive unit, the team has Lewis Dunk, with 5 tackles and 3 blocks in 5 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with 3 tackles and 4 blocks, Ferdi Kadioglu, with 6 tackles in 4 appearances, Joël Veltman, with 14 tackles and 7 interceptions in 3 appearances, Maxim De Cuyper, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions in 4 appearances, Oliver Boscagli, and Adam Webster. Bart Verbruggen will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 9 saves in 5 appearances.

As the next match is the sixth of the season for both teams, they won't have to worry about any of their players being at risk of suspension. This will allow both Chelsea and Brighton to bring their best line-ups for the upcoming match against each other. However, Brighton has received 13 yellow cards in 5 matches, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the match against Chelsea.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Brighton in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Brighton Head-to-head

Matches Played: 26

Chelsea Wins: 16

Brighton Wins: 5

Matches are Drawn: 5

Chelsea vs Brighton Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.83

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.30

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.88

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.