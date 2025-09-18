BURL (Burnley) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction BURL 38 % Chance of Winning NFFC 62 % The Premier League is set to offer fans another thriller, as Burnley prepares to go against Nottingham Forest. This match will be taking place on 20 September at 7:30 PM IST, with Burnley taking the home ground advantage, as the match will take place at Turf Moor. The team has not made much of its comeback to the tournament, as they stand at the 17th spot in the rankings with just a win in 4 matches. If they are able to win the next game over Nottingham Forest, it could help them to get to the top 15. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest stands at 15th spot in the rankings, holding just a win in 4 matches. The next game against Burnley proves to be an opportunity for them to get closer to the top ten. In its previous match, Burnley suffered a loss against Liverpool by 0-1, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest also suffered a loss against Arsenal in its last game by 3-0, which was an away game for the team. As both teams eye to end their losing streak, only one of them will be able to succeed in the next game.

Facts: The last time Burnley and Nottingham Forest faced each other at Turf Moor, the away team came out victorious by 1-2.

Burnley secured its last win over Nottingham Forest during the English League Cup 2023, winning the away game by 0-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Nottingham Forest over Burnley, four of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Turf Moor, Burnley has been strong with 3 wins, and Nottingham Forest has just won one.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Burnley has been strong against Nottingham Forest in their clashes against each other. But when it comes to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest holds the upper hand, with the team holding a win in the two matches they have played against each other, and the remaining match ended up in a draw.

With Nottingham Forest having a strong record over Burnley in the Premier League and their better form lately, the team has a higher chance of winning the next game. But the team has not won any of its last two away games, losing one to Arsenal by 3-0, and the other match against Crystal Palace ended in a 1-1 draw.

On the other hand, Burnley will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help the team to get a turnaround in the next game. Their form lately at the home games has been mixed, with the team winning one of their last two matches at home against Sunderland by 2-0 and losing the other to Liverpool by 0-1.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Burnley and Nottingham Forest will be a close one, where Nottingham Forest heads as the favourites to win. The team has been strong against Burnley in the Premier League, and will take advantage of its better form, which could help the team to secure a much-needed win in the next clash. On the other hand, Burnley will be taking the home ground advantage, along with a strong overall record, which might help them to change the game in their favour. Therefore, Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 2.29, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Burnley, with the odds of 3.25.

Nottingham Forest started off the new season well but couldn't continue the momentum, as the team holds 15th spot with a win and 2 losses in 4 matches. This season, the team has scored 4 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 20 shots, out of which 10 shots remained on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 3.69 after 4 matches, as the team has also made 1881 passes till now. Nottingham Forest has not been able to put their defensive side on point, as the team has conceded 8 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2. Still, they have been able to secure 36 interceptions and 8 blocks in 4 matches.

Their forward unit has players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, with a goal and 114 passes in 4 appearances, Chris Wood, with 2 goals and 41 passes, Dan Ndoye, with a goal and an assist, Taiwo Awoniyi, Igor Jesus, with 7 passes and a tackle in 3 appearances, and Omari Hutchinson. To the midfield, the team has Morgan Gibbs-White, with an assist and 185 passes in 4 appearances, Ibrahim Sangaré, with 206 passes and 7 tackles, Elliot Anderson, with an assist and 310 passes, Douglas Luiz, Ryan Yates, with 22 passes and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, and James McAtee, with 33 passes and a tackle. Their defence side has Neco Williams, with 9 tackles and 4 interceptions in 4 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 2 tackles and 4 interceptions, Morato, with a tackle and an interception in one appearance, Murillo, with 3 tackles and 7 interceptions in 4 appearances, Ola Aina, with 6 tackles and 5 interceptions in 3 appearances, Willy Boly, and Jair. Matz Sels will be their primary goalkeeper for the next match, holding 12 saves in 4 appearances.

Nottingham Forest surely has strong names in their squad for the upcoming match against Burnley, which could help them secure a win. But the team's form raises concern, as they have scored 4 and conceded 9 goals in their last five Premier League matches. This not only highlights the challenges being faced by their defensive side but also their attacking unit, which has not been able to score goals consistently. Burnley might be able to take advantage of the same and turn things around to their favour. It is likely that Nottingham Forest will win the next game over Burnley without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley did not have a good start to the new season, as the team stands at 17th spot with a win and 3 losses in 4 matches. In its last five matches, the team has managed to score 7 and concede 8 goals, which also highlights the challenges being faced by its defensive side. This season, the team has scored 4 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 18 shots, out of which only 5 shots were on target inside the box. To its defence, the team has conceded 7 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.75; still, Burnley has secured 40 interceptions and 24 blocks in 4 matches.

Their forward side covers players such as Lyle Foster, with a goal and 65 passes in 4 appearances, Jaidon Anthony, with 2 goals and an assist, Loum Tchaouna, with 31 passes and 2 tackles, Zeki Amdouni, Jacob Bruun Larsen, with an assist and 42 passes in 3 appearances, and Marcus Edwards. Moving to its midfield, the team has Lesley Ugochukwu, with 75 passes and 9 tackles in 4 appearances, Josh Cullen, with a goal and an assist, Josh Laurent, with 37 passes and 4 interceptions, Zian Flemming, with 3 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, and Florentino. Its defensive side has some star performers, such as Quilindschy Hartman, with 10 tackles and 9 interceptions in 4 appearances, Maxime Estève, with 4 interceptions and 6 blocks, Hjalmar Ekdal, with 5 tackles and 4 blocks, Kyle Walker, with 5 tackles and 3 interceptions, Axel Tuanzebe, with an interception and a block in 3 appearances, and Joe Worrall. Martin Dúbravka will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, holding a clean sheet and 12 saves in 4 appearances.

Since the next game is only the fifth for both teams in the Premier League, Burnley and Nottingham Forest will be able to bring out their best line-ups for the upcoming match. However, Burnley has already received a red card and 5 yellow cards this season, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the game against Nottingham Forest.

Final Prediction: Nottingham Forest to beat Burnley in Premier League match.

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Matches Played: 110

Burnley Wins: 43

Nottingham Forest Wins: 38

Matches are Drawn: 29

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.25

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.29

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.