India vs Pakistan Match Prediction IND 65 % Chance of Winning PAK 35 % India will play Pakistan in Super Four, Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2025. The match starts 21 September 2025 at 14:30 GMT. Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

Facts: India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in their Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025. India chased 128, finishing in 15.5 overs.

Pakistan scored 127/9 in that match. India scored 131/3 to win.

Kuldeep Yadav took 3 wickets for 18 runs in Pakistan’s innings in that game.

Abhishek Sharma scored 31 runs; Tilak Varma also scored 31 in the same innings while chasing.

In Asia Cup 2025 so far, most runs among players: Pathum Nissanka (SL) leads with 118 runs in 2 matches. Litton Das (BAN) has 96 runs, Nizakat Khan (HKG) has 94 runs.

Leading wicket-taker is Kuldeep Yadav (India) with 7 wickets so far.

India vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

India entered this match with strong momentum. Their spin bowlers have performed well. Batting order is balanced: top order gives a good start, and the middle order can accelerate. Pakistan needs to fix the batting collapse seen earlier. Their spinners can be dangerous. Fast bowlers must strike early.

India Win Probability: 65%

Pakistan Win Probability: 30%

Tie/No Result: 5%

India is likely to win unless Pakistan starts very aggressively and Indian batting fails early.

India vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

India came into this match after a clear win over Pakistan in the group stage. Their batting looks stable with Gill and Abhishek giving quick starts, and the spin attack led by Kuldeep Yadav is in top form. Pakistan must improve their top order and avoid another collapse. Shaheen Afridi’s early overs and Abrar Ahmed’s spin can be key if they want to challenge India.

India looks stronger on balance, but Pakistan can still fight if they post a big score or strike early with the ball. Recent record also favors India.

Head-to-Head Record: India 11 – 6 Pakistan (3 no results)

Match Prediction Best Odds

Betting odds give a clear picture of team strength before the first ball. They also highlight where punters may find value in side bets such as best batter, top wicket-taker, or total runs. For this clash, India are seen as the stronger side thanks to their victory in the group stage and more balanced lineup. Pakistan sits as underdogs, but individual players can still deliver strong value in markets like a top batter or bowler. Odds often move as the match approaches, so checking them close to the start time is useful.

Early prices from Indian bookies:

India to win: 1.35

Pakistan to win: 3.40

Top India batter (Shubman Gill): 3.25

Top Pakistan batter (Fakhar Zaman): 3.85

Kuldeep Yadav to take 2+ wickets: 3.20

Total runs over 310.5: 1.95

These numbers show India as clear favorites, but selective bets on Pakistan players may also bring value.

India vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The toss in Dubai can play a key role in this game. Captains often prefer to chase here because evening dew makes batting easier in the second innings. India followed this plan in the group stage and it worked well. If Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss again, he is likely to bowl first and back his team to chase. Pakistan may think differently. Salman Agha could choose to bat first to avoid scoreboard pressure later, especially after their batting collapse in the earlier meeting. Still, most recent matches in Dubai show that chasing gives a better chance, so both sides will weigh the dew factor heavily before making a decision.

Weather Report

The weather in Dubai on match day is expected to stay dry and clear, with no chance of rain. Afternoon temperatures should be high, close to 34°C, before dropping slightly in the evening. Humidity levels may rise later, which can bring dew onto the surface and make conditions easier for batters in the second innings. Wind will be light and should not influence play. Overall, the weather should allow a full uninterrupted contest.

India & Player List

India brings experienced players and some newer faces. Captain Suryakumar Yadav leads. Key batters: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya. Spin trio: Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy. Bowlers must perform under pressure.

Player Role Suryakumar Yadav (c) Middle-order batter Sanju Samson (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Shubman Gill Opening batter Abhishek Sharma Opening batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder / Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Spinner Jasprit Bumrah Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh Fast bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Spinner Rinku Singh Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper batter Harshit Rana Fast bowler

India Team Form

India reached this match with good form. Their group match vs Pakistan showed batting fairly strong. Spinners bowled well earlier in the tournament. The top order has delivered solid starts. Some pressure may emerge if early wickets fall, but the lower order has the ability to rebuild.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan showed mixed form. Strong wins vs weaker teams, but issues vs top bowling attacks. Batting has fragile spots. Spinners like Abrar Ahmed can do damage. Fast bowlers must get early breakthroughs.

Player Role Salman Agha (c) Middle-order batter Mohammad Haris (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Fakhar Zaman Opening batter Saim Ayub Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Khushdil Shah Batter Hussain Talat All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder / Spinner Abrar Ahmed Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem Spinner Shaheen Afridi Fast bowler Haris Rauf Fast bowler Hasan Ali Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr Fast bowler Salman Mirza Fast bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan lost to India earlier in this tournament by seven wickets. Their batting collapsed under spin and pressure in the group match. But their bowlers showed fight. Against weaker teams, they posted decent totals. The key will be consistency. The middle order and finishing have been weak. If they perform, the match will be close.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head

India and Pakistan have one of the biggest rivalries in world cricket, and the Asia Cup has been a key stage for these contests. Over the years, both teams have delivered memorable matches, but India holds the stronger record. In the Asia Cup across ODI and T20I formats, India leads with 11 wins, while Pakistan has 6 victories, and 3 matches ended with no result.

In the 2025 edition, India already beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in the group stage, where Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball and the batting lineup chased comfortably. This recent result gives India extra confidence, but history shows Pakistan has pulled off surprises before, especially when their fast bowlers deliver early breakthroughs.

Head-to-Head Record: India 11 – 6 Pakistan (3 no results)

Last 5 Asia Cup Meetings

Match Date Winner Margin Sep 2025 India 7 wickets Sep 2022 India 5 wickets Sep 2022 Pakistan 5 wickets Sep 2018 India 9 wickets Sep 2018 India 8 wickets

India vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Bookmakers see India ahead after their strong display in the group stage, while Pakistan is priced higher as an outsider. Indian punters focus on Shubman Gill for most runs and Kuldeep Yadav for wickets. Pakistan still has support in markets around Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi, who can swing the game with one performance. Odds are expected to adjust before the first ball, but India’s advantage is clear at this stage.

Betway: India 1.36, Pakistan 3.38

10CRIC: India 1.34, Pakistan 3.44

Parimatch: India 1.35, Pakistan 3.41

India vs Pakistan Top Batters

Runs at the top will be crucial. India bank on Gill to give a steady start, while Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma can lift the tempo in the middle overs. Pakistan needed Fakhar Zaman to anchor the innings, and Saim Ayub to play with freedom. If one side builds a 60+ run partnership early, it could tilt the match.

Shubman Gill (India): 365 runs in last 12 T20Is, average 33.18.

Tilak Varma (India): 280 runs in last 10 T20Is, strike rate 137.

Abhishek Sharma (India): 190 runs in last 7 T20Is, strike rate 142.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan): 310 runs in last 11 T20Is, average 30.90.

Saim Ayub (Pakistan): 245 runs in last 10 T20Is, strike rate 134.

India vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Bowling control often decides India–Pakistan matches. India will look to Kuldeep Yadav’s spin and Bumrah’s yorkers to dominate. Pakistan’s best chance is early breakthroughs from Shaheen Afridi, with Abrar Ahmed adding pressure in the middle overs. If either side strikes twice in the powerplay, it could define the outcome.

Kuldeep Yadav (India): 18 wickets in last 9 T20Is, economy 6.80.

Jasprit Bumrah (India): 14 wickets in last 8 T20Is, economy 6.50.

Axar Patel (India): 11 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy 7.10.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan): 16 wickets in last 10 T20Is, economy 7.40.

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan): 12 wickets in last 9 T20Is, economy 7.30.