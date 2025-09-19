WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs LUFC (Leeds United) Match Prediction WWFC 51 % Chance of Winning LUFC 49 % The fifth match week of the Premier League will bring down yet another intense match for the fans, as Wolverhampton Wanderers will go against Leeds United. Both teams will face each other on 20 September at 7:30 PM IST, as Wolverhampton Wanderers take the home ground advantage with the match being at Molineux Stadium. They had a poor start to this season, losing all four matches they have played so far, which puts them last in the standings. However, the next game against Leeds United is the best opportunity for them to get their first win. On the other hand, Leeds United has shown mixed performances this season, which puts them 16th in the standings with a win and 2 losses in 4 matches. They will also be eager to secure a win over the Wolves in the next game and rank up in the standings. In its previous match, Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a loss against Newcastle United by 1-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Leeds United also suffered a 1-0 loss in its previous match against Fulham, which was an away game for them too. As both Wolves and Leeds eye a crucial win, the next Premier League match will be intense.

Facts: The last time Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United faced each other at Molineux Stadium, the away team won the game by 1-2.

Wolverhampton Wanderers last secured a win over Leeds United during the Premier League 2020/21 edition, winning the home game 1-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by the Wolves over Leeds United, four of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Molineux Stadium, the Wolves have been strong with three wins, as Leeds United won two.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Chances of Winning

Leeds United have been strong over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Leeds United have dominated with three wins and Wolverhampton Wanderers have won one, with one game ending in a draw.

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown better team form this season and also take the home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning the next game. It should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two home games, losing to Everton by 2-3 and Manchester City by 0-4.

On the other hand, Leeds United will be taking advantage of its strong record against the Wolves, which makes them a close contender for the next game. But the team has lost both of its last two away games in the Premier League, losing to Fulham by 1-0 and Arsenal by 5-0.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United will be a close one, as Wolves enter the game as the favourites to win. They have showcased better performances this season as compared to Leeds, and also take the home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to secure their first win in the season. On the other hand, Leeds United have been strong against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the previous encounters, which also puts them as a close contender in the next game. Therefore, Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 2.70, have a higher chance of winning the next game against Leeds United, with the odds of 2.83.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have encountered consecutive losses this season, losing all four games, which puts them last in the standings. This season, the team has scored 2 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 0.50, and they have also made 22 shots, out of which 12 shots remained on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 2.63 only, as the team has also made 1568 passes in 4 matches. Wolves have also conceded 9 goals this season, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 2.25, and they have secured 39 interceptions with 18 blocks in 4 matches.

Their forward unit covers players such as Hwang Hee-Chan, with a goal and 32 passes in 4 appearances, Tolu Arokodare, with 7 passes and an interception in one appearance, Tawanda Chirewa, Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 38 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, and Enso González. To the midfield, the team has André, with 104 passes and 8 tackles in 4 appearances, João Gomes, with 191 passes and 10 tackles, Marshall Munetsi, with an assist and 57 passes, and Jhon Arias, with 38 passes and 10 tackles. Their defensive side has depth with players such as Hugo Bueno, with 12 tackles and 5 interceptions in 4 appearances, Ladislav Krejcí, with a tackle in one appearance, Rodrigo Gomes, with a goal and 4 tackles in 3 appearances, Toti Gomes, with 7 tackles and 3 interceptions in 4 appearances, Emmanuel Agbadou, with 6 tackles and 9 blocks, Yerson Mosquera, with a tackle and 3 interceptions in one appearance, and Matt Doherty, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances. Sam Johnstone will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game against Leeds United, with 3 saves in one appearance.

Wolverhampton Wanderers do have a strong squad for the upcoming match against Leeds United, but the team will require some improvements. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 3 and conceded 10 goals, which shows the overall challenges they have been facing lately. This will further allow Leeds United to take an upper hand in the next game and turn the tables. It is unlikely for Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the next game against Leeds United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Leeds United has shown better form, as the team stands at 16th spot in the rankings with a win and two losses in four matches. In their last five matches, the team has scored 3 goals and conceded 7, highlighting their poor form lately. This season, the team has scored just one goal, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.25, and they have also made 16 shots, out of which 8 shots were on target. Having scored a penalty this season, their XG rate stands at 3.78 after 4 matches. The team has also conceded 6 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.50; with the team having 35 interceptions and 9 blocks in 4 matches.

Their forward unit has stars such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 14 passes and an interception in 2 appearances, Noah Okafor, with 28 passes and 3 tackles, Joël Piroe, with 28 passes, Lukas Nmecha, with a goal and 33 passes in 4 appearances, and Jack Harrison, with 21 passes and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances. To the midfield, the team has Brenden Aaronson, with 38 passes and 9 tackles in 4 appearances, Sean Longstaff, with 81 passes and 7 tackles, Anton Stach, with 147 passes and 7 tackles, Ao Tanaka, with 70 passes and an interception in 2 appearances, Sam Chambers, and Ilia Gruev, with 97 passes and 5 tackles in 3 appearances. In its defensive side, the team has Ethan Ampadu, with 5 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances, Jayden Bogle, with 8 tackles and 5 interceptions in 4 appearances, Gabriel Gudmundsson, with 8 tackles and 4 interceptions, Pascal Struijk, with 3 tackles and one interception, Joe Rodon, with 6 interceptions and 3 blocks, James Justin, and Sam Byram. Karl Darlow will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with 3 saves in one appearance.

No player from either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Leeds United is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League, as both teams have played just 4 matches so far. But Wolverhampton Wanderers have received a red card and 9 yellow cards in 4 matches, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Leeds United.

Final Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Leeds United in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 103

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 36

Leeds United Wins: 44

Matches are Drawn: 23

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.70

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.83

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.