MUFC (Manchester United) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction MUFC 43 % Chance of Winning CHE 57 % Two of the oldest rivals in the Premier League will now face each other on the fifth match week, as Manchester United goes against Chelsea. This match will be played on 20 September at 10:00 PM IST, and Manchester United takes the home ground advantage, with the match being at Old Trafford. Holding the 14th spot in the rankings, the team has secured a win in only four matches they have played so far. If they are able to defeat Chelsea in the next match, it will help Manchester United to enter the top ten. On the other hand, Chelsea has been among the top performers this season, with two wins in four matches, which puts them 5th in the standings. The next game against Manchester United will be helpful for the team to get closer to the top three. In its previous match, Manchester United suffered a loss against Manchester City by 3-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Chelsea had a 2-2 draw against Brentford, which was also an away game for them. As both teams eye a win in this game, it will be intense to see which one of them comes out on top.

Facts: The last time Manchester United and Chelsea faced each other at Old Trafford, the match resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea has not won any of its first clashes against Manchester United since their last win at the Premier League 2017/18 season, where the team won a home game by 1-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Chelsea over Manchester United, Chelsea has been able to secure three wins in the form of a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Old Trafford, Chelsea has secured no wins, as Manchester United holds two, while the remaining three games ended in a draw.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong against Chelsea in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, both teams have shown equal dominance, with Manchester United and Chelsea having two wins each, and one game ended in a draw.

Since Chelsea has showcased better performances lately in the Premier League, they will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has also been undefeated in its last two away games, winning against West Ham United by 1-5, and drawing against Brentford by 2-2.

On the other hand, Manchester United takes home ground advantage along with a strong head-to-head record, which will help the team to turn the tables, if possible. But, their form in the home games remains mixed in the Premier League, as the team has won one against Burnley by 3-2 and lost the other against Arsenal by 0-1.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming match in the Premier League between Manchester United and Chelsea will be a nail biter, as Chelsea heads to the game as the favourites to win. They have showcased strong performances in the current season, and with their recent wins over Manchester United, the team will be a strong contender to secure a win in the next game. On the other hand, Manchester United has been strong against Chelsea and also takes the home ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables and secure a win. Therefore, Chelsea, with the odds of 2.50, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Manchester United, with the odds of 2.72.

Chelsea has been among the top performers in the current season, as the team stands 5th in the rankings with 2 wins and 2 draws in 4 matches. This season, they have scored an impressive total of 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 2.25, and they have also made 44 shots, out of which 23 shots remained on target inside the box. Chelsea has also scored a penalty this season, as their XG rate stands at 7.95 after 4 matches. On its defensive side also, the team has conceded 3 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.75; and they have 46 interceptions with 11 blocks in this season.

Their attacking side has stars such as Pedro Neto, with a goal and 118 passes in 4 appearances, João Pedro, with 2 goals and 3 assists, Jamie Gittens, with 33 passes and 2 tackles, Tyrique George, with 14 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, and Liam Delap. To the midfield, the team has Facundo Buononotte, with a tackle and 22 passes in one appearance, Enzo Fernández, with 2 goals and an assist in 4 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with 2 goals and 260 passes, Cole Palmer, with a goal and 46 passes in 2 appearances, and Andrey Santos, with 22 passes and a tackle in 3 appearances. In its defensive side, Chelsea has Tosin Adarabioyo, with 5 tackles and 4 interceptions in 3 appearances, Trevoh Chalobah, with a goal and 8 tackles in 4 appearances, Wesley Fofana, with a tackle and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances, Jorrel Hato, Marc Cucurella, with an assist and 8 tackles in 4 appearances, Reece James, with a tackle and 4 interceptions, and Malo Gusto, with 4 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances. Robert Sánchez will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, with 2 clean sheets and 11 saves in 4 appearances.

Chelsea has showcased strong performances lately in the Premier League, as their squad looks all set to defeat Manchester United in the next game. Taking a look at their last five Premier League matches, the team has scored 10 and conceded just 3 goals, which highlights their dominance from both ends of the game. Moreover, three of their last five matches have been a clean sheet, which will allow Chelsea to put more pressure on the attacking side of Manchester United. It is likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Manchester United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Manchester United has not been able to convert their start to consistent wins this season, which puts them at 14th spot with a win and 2 losses in 4 matches. In its last five matches, the team has scored 6 and conceded 7 goals, which shows that it requires some improvements to the defensive side. This season, the team has scored 4 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 36 shots, out of which 22 shots have remained on target inside the box. Out of the two penalty chances, Manchester United has scored one, and the team has also maintained its XG rate at 8.29 after 4 matches. In its defence, the team has conceded 7 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.75; still, they have secured 25 interceptions and 10 blocks in 4 matches.

On its forward side, the team has Amad Diallo, with 114 passes and 8 tackles in 4 appearances, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, with a goal and 124 passes, and Joshua Zirkzee, with 29 passes and 2 blocks in 2 appearances. Their midfield unit has players such as Bruno Fernandes, with a goal and 263 passes in 4 appearances, Manuel Ugarte, with 77 passes and 6 tackles in 3 appearances, Mason Mount, with 65 passes and 5 tackles, and Casemiro, with 128 passes and 6 tackles in 4 appearances. On its defensive side, Manchester United has Patrick Dorgu, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances, Noussair Mazraoui, with 38 passes and 4 tackles in 2 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 8 tackles and 5 interceptions in 4 appearances, Leny Yoro, with 5 tackles and 7 interceptions, Luke Shaw, with 8 tackles and an interception, Diogo Dalot, with an assist and 4 tackles in 3 appearances, and Lisandro Martínez. Altay Bayindir will be their primary goalkeeper for the next match, having 8 saves in 4 appearances.

Since the upcoming match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be the fifth of the season for both teams, no player currently stands at risk of suspension, allowing both teams to use their players wisely. However, Chelsea has received 7 yellow cards in this season after 4 games, which makes them likely to get two more in the upcoming match against Manchester United.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Manchester United in Premier League match.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Matches Played: 197

Manchester United Wins: 80

Chelsea Wins: 56

Matches are Drawn: 61

Manchester United vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.72

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.50

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.20

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.